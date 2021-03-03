Rapid Fire SMG: Here's Where You Can Find This New SMG In Fortnite

Fortnite makers have recently been adding a lot of new content to their game. They recently added a new set of Fortnite update. Thus the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. To help, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more

Rapid Fire SMG

The players have recently been trying to ask a number of questions related to the new Fortnite update that has been launched. They have been asking stuff like where is rapid fire smg location and how to get rapid fire smg in Fortnite. This is because the makers have added a set of new patch notes to the game that has brought in these new guns and a lot of additional details to their game. To help them, we have listed out a Fortnite guide that might just solve your doubts like where is rapid fire smg location and how to get rapid fire smg in Fortnite. Apart from that, we have also attached a Youtube video that was uploaded by a popular gamer on Youtube that might also help you out. Read more to know about Fortnite rapid fire smg location.

The best way to find the rapid fire smg is to search for a number of different chests in the game. There is no official location where the pliers can find this new gun. They will need to search for random ground loot or In-game chests. Apart from that, there has been no other locations where one can find this new gun. It is certainly not surprising to see a number of players trying to find this gun as it can be termed as one of the best smgs to use in the game. Apart from that, we have also listed the Fortnite 15.50 patch notes right here. Read

New

The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns.

New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support added.

Battle Royale

Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue.

Snowy Floppers do not grant Shield or Icy Feet.

Cars not always dealing damage on impact.

Total Bars appearing as 0 when loading into a match with high latency.

Escalation Modifier Damage Buff does not buff Hero Skills or Gadgets.

General Fixes

Added various login problems.

Added network improvements.

Performance improvements added.

Other minor fixes.

Mobile

Cannot start or switch to Creative Mode.

