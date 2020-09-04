Fortnite Week 2 Challenges: Where Is Quinjet Patrol Site?

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 has kicked off and has become quite popular amongst the players. The Marvel-themed 'Nexus War' update has been jam-packed with content and the fans are loving it. Fortnite weekly challenges are always something to look out for as they are incredibly fun to complete and rewards the player with a huge lot of XP. The weekly challenges for season 4 are especially interesting as they revolve around the Marvel Universe. Fortnite week 2 challenges are here, so let's see what has Fortnite got in store for the players.

Wolverine Challenge Tutorial:

"Find the Loading Screen Picture at a Quinjet Patrol Site" pic.twitter.com/dZws0IioPM — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) September 3, 2020

Where is the Quinjet Patrol Site?

The First Week 2 Challenge in Fortnite is finding the Wolverine loading screen at the Quinjet Patrol site. Finding the loading screen at the site is fairly simple; the actual challenge lies in finding these Quinjet Patrol site. It is an impossible task to know the actual location of these Quinjet Patrol sites beforehand as their locations refresh after every match. However, there are ways though to determine these locations once the player has landed on Fortnite Island.

How to find Quinjet patrol site and Wolverine loading screen

The players can hear the Quinjets jetting past them as soon as they are on the bus. These Quinjest land with huge amounts of smoke around them; the players can take the help of these smoke trails to reach the patrol site, or if they are not able to view the smoke trail they can always open the map see where the patrol sites are as they are marked with a Quinjet icon. Quintjey Patrol sites are guarded with armed Stark bots wielding energy blasters, so the player cannot just wander randomly into the jet as they will get ambushed by the Stark Bots.

There are, however, a few weapons lying around the sites that they can use to knock down the Stark Bots or if they are feeling especially lucky they could just try making a run for it. After eliminating the Bots they players can head over inside the Quinjet, once inside the players can spot the loading screen easily. The loading screen should be right in front of the player on a small monitor. The player needs to move closer to the monitor until the interact button pops up. After interacting with the screen the player will be notified that they have completed the weekly challenge.

Fortnite Week 2 Challenges

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are quite interesting and enjoyable to complete. A player can grab up to 25,000 XP on each weekly challenge they complete and if they group up, they can earn a massive 50,000 XP reward. Weekly challenges are exclusive for battle pass holders. These weekly challenges help the player to level up fast in the battle pass and unlock a lot of skins quickly. Completing Fortnite Week 2 challenges rewards the player with an in-game Wolverine skin. Other Fortnite Week 2 Challenges are as follows:

Find Chests at Salty Springs

Eliminations at The Authority

Reach Sentinel heads and dance on the top of Sentinel Graveyard

Destroy boats at Craggy Cliffs

Bounce on dog toys located at the Ant Manor

Ride a Motorboat under steel bridges. The bridges should not be of the same colour.

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. Chests inside Quinjets

Take Damage from Opponents at Catty Corner

