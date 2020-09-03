Where To Find Vases In Fortnite? Complete Guide On The Vases Location On The Map

Fortnite has unveiled a new roster of skins for Chapter 2 season 4. These new skins involve Marvel's greatest superheroes like Thor, Groot, Mystique, She-Hulk, and more. These new skins come with awakening challenges that need to be completed by the player to awaken the superhero skin they are using. One of the She-Hulk awakening challenges include the finding and destroying of vases in the battle royale map while emoting next to them.

Where to find vases in Fortnite?

Destroying Vases is the final awakening challenge to awaken Jennifer Walter's skin into the She-Hulk. The last of the She-Hulk awakening challenges need the player to head over to either Sweaty Sands, Dirty Docks, or Cape Cod (recommended as more players group there). All these locations contain vases. The player has to go only to one of these locations. There will be a big blue vase. The player has to destroy this vase and emote, and this should awaken Jennifer Walters to She-Hulk and complete the last of the She-Hulk challenges for Fortnite season 4. After completing all three challenges the player should have the emote available to transform Jennifer Walters into She-Hulk whenever they want.

Getting SHE-HULK/weiblicher Hulk

FORTNITE SMASHING VASES LOCATION "Awakening" challenges / Vasen zerstören Ort - Ewachen Aufgaben

1) wear Jennifer/benutzt

2) smash vases/macht Vase(n) kaputt

3) do emote/Emote machen

4) get She-Hulk/werde "Hulk"

credit: Fortniteinsider#awakening pic.twitter.com/OscynQl0C1 — FNMOM News, Leaks/News/Gaw´s & more ❤👀 (@aFortniteMom) August 27, 2020

What are the other challenges to awaken Jennifer Walters?

As informed earlier, finding and smashing the vases is the last challenge to awaken Jennifer Walters's skin. She-Hulk is a very powerful Marvel character and can be unlocked as a skin in Fortnite season 4. A series of She-Hulk challenges are to be completed to unlock the skin of the superhero lawyer. Before performing these challenges the players should unlock and play as the Jennifer Walters skin which is available after reaching Tier 22 on the battle pass. To turn Jennifer Walters to She-Hulk the player has to complete the other two She-Hulk awakening challenges given below.

Jennifer Walters's Office

For completing the first She-Hulk challenge the player has to head over to the Retail Row area in Fortnite Island and look for a building with a big signboard outside, "Jennifer Walter's Law Offices". Head inside and chill for a bit until you receive the notification that the challenge is over.

Jennifer walters office is in retail btw pic.twitter.com/bySqRoq0fW — FurthestGem66 (@FurthestGem66) August 27, 2020

Dr. Doom's Henchmen

The next of the She-Hulk challenge is fairly simple too. The player has to head over to Doom's Domain previously known as Misty Meadows on Fortnite Island and defeat 3 of Dr. Doom's henchmen.

Had a strange visual glitch pic.twitter.com/Ww1zoqveYF — FancyNight (@FancyNight3D) August 30, 2020

