Fortnite Week 2 Challenges: Here Are All The New Challenges For Season 4

Fortnite Season 4 has been released and the players can’t get enough of it. The makers have been keeping the players busy with their weekly challenges. Fortnite Week 2 challenges just abou to go live now. The players are asking about the new challenges they might have to face this week. Read more to know about Fortnite Week 2 challenges.

Also Read | Wolverine Challenges Released For Week 1 And Week 2 Of Fortnite Season 4

Also Read | She Hulk Challenges For Fortnite Season 4 Revealed; Here's How To Unlock Superhero Skin

Fortnite Week 2 Challenges

The Fortnite Week 2 challenges are about to go for all the Battle Pass holders. This is a very important update for the players as completing the weekly challenges gives them a huge XP boost. They can level up their battle pass and even unlock a number of skins by completing the Fortnite Week 2 challenges in time. To make your game easier, we have listed down all the Fortnite Week 2 challenges. Here are all the new challenges for all the battle pass holders.

Find Chests at Salty Springs

Eliminations at The Authority

Reach Sentinel heads and dance on the top of Sentinel Graveyard

Destroy boats at Craggy Cliffs

Bounce on dog toys located at the Ant Manor

Ride a Motorboat under steel bridges. The bridges should not be of the same colour.

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. Chests inside Quinjets

Take Damage from Opponents at Catty Corner

Also Read | Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges Leaked; What Are The New Challenges?

They serve none..or at least they used too.



Hunt or be hunted in the Sentinel Graveyard. pic.twitter.com/TrkryhD5zP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 31, 2020

Wolverine challenges

Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. The players have now been asking a lot of questions about the new Marvel characters being introduced to the game. The makers not only added the characters but also some challenges related to the superheroes. Currently, the players have been talking about the mysterious claw marks challenge that has been introduced to the game. Just like Deadpool and Aquaman skins were introduced, makers are now going to release the Wolverine challenges every week. The players need to complete all these weekly challenges in order to get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite.

Apart from their updates, Fortnite has been facing a lot of problems with their mobile applications. Fortnite was removed from Apple’s App Store serves permanently. This had been done because of the Epic Games legal and regulatory fight against Apple. Epic Games had released a legal statement regarding Fortnite being banned from Apple’s servers.

Also Read | Is Fortnite Banned In India? Here Are The 118 Chinese Apps That Were Banned Today

Also Read | Fortnite Players Pay A Rich Tribute To Chadwick Boseman At His Black Panther Statue