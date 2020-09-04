Fortnite Week 2 Challenges; Where Is The Ant Manor In Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 is really hyped up right now. The Marvel Universe collaboration 'Nexus War' update has been jam-packed with content and the fans are loving it. Fortnite weekly challenges are always something to look out for as they are incredibly fun to complete and rewards the player with a huge lot of XP. Read to know where is the ant manor in Fortnite:
This weekly challenge takes the player to a new landmark addition to the map. Ant Manor is a new POI introduced in the season 4 update. Antman hasn't made an appearance in season 4 yet, but Fortnite has made his presence known by introducing this new POI. The player needs to bounce on the dog toys surrounding the Ant Manor.
Ant manor is a new POI that has been placed by Fortnite in the middle of nowhere. The players can move northwest from Holly Hedges to find Ant Manor. Ant manor is not a huge house but a massive dog house without a dog. The players need to find dog toys around the area; four of these toys are balls and there's one huge toy bone. The players need to go over to these dog ties and bounce on them. After bouncing on 4 balls, the player should get the notification that the weekly challenge is complete.
#Fortnite Season 4 - Week 2 challenges are here! If you need some help completing some of these we've got you covered.— Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) September 3, 2020
Here are the different dog toy locations at the Ant Manor: pic.twitter.com/fmMfgz995q
Fortnite Weekly Challenges are quite interesting and enjoyable to complete. A player can grab up to 25,000 XP on each weekly challenge they complete and if they group up, they can earn a massive 50,000 XP reward. Weekly challenges are exclusive for battle pass holders. These weekly challenges help the player to level up fast in the battle pass and unlock a lot of skins quickly. Completing Fortnite Week 2 challenges rewards the player with an in-game Wolverine skin. Other Fortnite Week 2 Challenges are as follows:
