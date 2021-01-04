Fortnite Week 5 Challenge: How To Eliminate IO Guards In Fortnite Season 5?

Fortnite Season 5 has brought several changes to the battle royale game which includes a newly designed map, new skins and weapons, and a lot more. One of the most notable additions in this season is the inclusion of IO Guards who generally attack players when spotted. Now, one of the Fortnite challenges for Week 5 requires players to track down and eliminate IO guards scattered around the map.

How to eliminate IO guards in Fortnite Season 5?

Eliminating IO guards is clearly one of the most difficult Fortnite challenges that you will come across this week. You will need to eliminate a total of 50 IO guards to complete the challenge and earn the rewards. The IO Guards appear at several locations on the map through their set terminals. However, it can be difficult to find them if you are not sure where they spawn. You can get the exact locations of the IO Guards in the video embedded below.

The above video shows a number of locations on the map where the IO guards will appear. You will be able to get multiple kills from a single location. Once you have eliminated all the guards, you can move on to the next landmark. You should note that it is likely that these NPCs may not spawn immediately when you drop at the above locations on the map. In that case, you will need to move away from the landmark and drop again.

Players can complete this Fortnite challenge in solos, duos or squads. However, it is suggested that you complete the challenge in duos or squads to save time. You also need to make sure that you are equipped with a powerful weapon before engaging the NPCs. Once you have eliminated 50 IO guards, you will receive a notification on the screen that the challenge has been completed. You will also be rewarded with 55,000 XP for your efforts.

Fortnite Season 5 is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android.

Image credits: Perfect Score | YouTube