Fortnite Week 6 Challenges: List Of All Challenges You Can Complete Right Now

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 has been one of the most successful seasons so far. Epic Games has given battle royale fans plenty to digest with the introduction of a brand new map design, new exotic weapons, cosmetics and a lot more. The new season also brought back the weekly challenges that players can complete to level up their Battle Pass. Fortnite has entered Week 6 of Chapter 2, Season 5, with the next batch of Fortnite weekly challenges now live on servers.

Also Read | What Is K/D In Fortnite? How To Check Your K/D And Compare With Friends?

Fortnite Week 6 challenges

In Week 6 of Season 5, players have a total of eight challenges to complete. Here's a look at all the Fortnite Week 6 challenges:

Blow up Fishing Holes at Sharky Shell, Sweaty Sands, or Flopper Pond (3)

Destroy Motorboats (3)

Blow up Fishing Holes at Lazy Lake Island, Lake Canoe, and near Steamy Stacks (3)

Catch Fish (7)

Signal Coral Buddies in Fortnite (1)

Destroy Boats (7)

Destroy Fishing Rod Barrels (7)

Get Headshots (100)

Also Read | Fortnite Dua Lipa Emote Now Available In The Item Shop; Here's How Much It Costs

A majority of the Fortnite challenges available this week are pretty easy to complete, especially ones that require you to catch fish and destroy boats in Fortnite. As for the most challenging task, it is one which requires you get 100 headshots. This will obviously be time-consuming and require a great deal of effort on your part. However, the interesting part is that you will be earning XP for landing every 20 headshots. However, you need to make sure that you have already purchased the new Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass to complete all the Fortnite Week 6 challenges and unlock the rewards. You can get the new Season 5 battle pass by spending 950 V-bucks.

Also Read | Fortnite Week 5 Challenge: Where To Find The Buried Blue Coin At Retail Row?

The Fortnite Week 6 challenges were released on gaming servers on Thursday at 2 PM GMT (9 AM ET / 6:00 AM). The challenges are live for all players across all platforms.

Fortnite Season 5 is now available on various platforms including the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Also Read | Michael Jackson Skin In Fortnite: Can You Purchase The Skin From Fortnite Item Shop?

Image credits: Epic Games