Fortnite Week 7 Challenges Leaked: When Do Week 7 Challenges Come On Fortnite?

Epic Games is all set to roll out the next batch of weekly challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4. Fortnite fans are bracing up for the Week 7 challenges of the beloved Marvel-themed season which is set to go live on servers very soon. And while the weekly challenges are yet to be released, Fortnite data miners have already leaked the next set of Week 7 challenges that fans will be able to complete throughout the week. So, let's check out all the challenges that you will be able to complete in Week 7 of Fortnite Season 4.

Also Read | Fortnite Versus Apple Case: Know All About Epic Vs Apple Court Hearing

Fortnite Week 7 challenges leaked

Developers at Fortnite release a total of seven challenges each week allowing players to level up their battle pass and earn a variety of rewards. According to the leak, here's a list of all the challenges that will be available this week:

Search 7 Chests at Catty Corner

Secure 3 eliminations at the Craggy Cliffs

Enter the Vault in Doom’s Domain

Destroy 3 Cobwebs at The Authority

Discover Tony Stark’s hidden Lake House laboratory

Drive a car from Sweaty Sands to Misty Meadows in less than 4 minutes without getting out

Deal 10,000 damage after knocking an opponent with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast

Also Read | When Does Wolverine Come Out In Fortnite? Know Where To Find Wolverine On Map

Just like any other week in Fortnite, there are seven different tasks that players can complete in a week of the season. Completing these challenges will grant users 25,000 XP each. However, the last challenge on the list will offer 50,000 XP which asks players to deal 10,000 damage after knocking an opponent with Storm’s Whirlwind Blast. You can complete this challenge along with your friends or solo.

You should also note that Epic Games may end up making certain changes to the above Week 7 challenges before they are released on global servers. This is because the data was obtained through data mining and is not yet official.

Also Read | Fortnite Halloween Skins; Learn About The New Skins Coming To Fortnite This Spooky Season

When do weekly challenges come out?

The Fortnite Week 7 challenges will be available for players starting Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 7:00 PM EST. This is generally when the game developers roll out the weekly Fortnite challenges on servers. The Fortnite Week 7 challenges will be available for players across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PS4, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android. Completing these challenges will allow Fortnite fans to level up the battle pass and earn several exciting rewards.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks Suggest A New Mythic Weapon Called 'Mystique's Dual Auto Pistols'

Image credits: Epic Games