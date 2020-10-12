Fortnite Crazy Boy Emote Origins And Other Details You Need To Know

The Crazy Boy dance emote is one of the iconic series of Fortnite which was released in April 2020 (Season 2 Chapter 2) in the Fortnite Battle Royale. The price of this Crazy Boy dance emote is around 500 V-Bucks, which is also the same for most other dance emotes in this series. Continue reading to know more about the origins of this Fortnite Elly emote.

Fortnite Crazy Boy Emote

In April, Fortnite received this emote which was part of its Icon series. The emote was named as Crazy boy. Just like many other emotes, this one also was recreated by referencing a real-life dance but most players cant recognise the origins of it.

This Fortnite Crazy boy emote was based on a dance that was performed by the J-pop start Elly in one of his music videos for the song "Pink Diamond.". Elly is one of the members of the Japanese pop supergroup with the name J Soul Brothers III, and he also performs as a solo performer.

Rare Fortnite Emotes

Below mentioned are 5 of the rare Fortnite dance emotes which are not available anymore as of October 12, 2020. But it might come back again in the shops, so fans just need to keep an eye out for them.

1.The Floss Rarity: Rare Still Obtainable: No Source: Battle Pass Season 2 A reward for reaching Tier 49 of the Battle Pass Season 2 Cost: N/A



2. The Wave Rarity: Uncommon Still Obtainable: No Source: Battle Pass Season 2 A reward for reaching Tier 5 of the Battle Pass Season 2 Cost: N/A



3. Rocket Rodeo Rarity: Epic Still Obtainable: No Source: Fortnite Item Shop This emote was purchasable at one point in the in-game store. Cost: 800 V-Bucks



4. Rock Out Rarity: Epic Still Obtainable: No Source: Fortnite Item Shop This emote was purchasable at one point in the in-game store. Cost: 800 V-Bucks



5. Boneless Rarity: Rare Still Obtainable: No Source: Fortnite Item Shop This emote was purchasable at one point in the in-game store. Cost: 500 V-Bucks



Promo Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter