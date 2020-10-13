How To Get 12K Eggs In Pokemon GO? Which Pokemon Creatures Can Be Hatched With 12K Eggs?

Starting today, Strange Eggs have started to appear in Pokemon GO as part of the new Strange Eggs event where players can get involved with a Team GO Rocket Special Research to earn exciting rewards. The Strange egg is essentially a new class of 12km egg that will be rewarded for eliminating the Team Rocket leaders. This makes them the very first type of eggs in Pokemon GO that requires the highest travel distance before hatching. Earlier, we have seen egg hatches that required as long as 10 km of travel.

How to get 12K Eggs in Pokemon GO?

You will simply need to defeat a Team GO Rocket leader to get your hands on one of these eggs. This won’t be so easy, however, you can give it multiple attempts. Once you have the egg, you will need to walk for about 12 kilometres in order to hatch it.

Fortunately, during the event period, you won't really have to cover that massive distance as the eggs placed in Incubators will only need you to travel about one-quarter (1/4) of the total 12 kilometres. This means that you will only have to travel 3 kilometres instead of 12 kilometres to hatch the egg.

You also need to make sure that there is enough space in the inventory before you choose to go on a battle with the Team GO Rocket leaders including Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra. If you don’t have enough space, you won’t be rewarded with the egg.

It is also worth noting that that the 12K eggs will only hatch a variety of Poison and Dark-type Pokemon. This means that they won’t be hatching any of the Shadow types. Some of the Pokemon creatures that can be hatched with 12K eggs include Larvitar, Scraggy, Trubbish, and Vullaby.

The Strange will still be available in Pokemon GO after the conclusion of the event. It is likely that players will need to travel 12 kilometres to hatch the eggs after the event ends. The event will end on October 19, 2020, at 10:00 PM PDT.

Image credits: Pokemon GO