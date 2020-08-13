Fortnite Week 9 Challenges Leaked: List Of Challenges And XP Rewards

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 has been one of the biggest seasons in the battle royale game. As part of the season, Epic Games has introduced a variety of exciting challenges since its launch on June 17. However, the season is finally set to conclude on August 27, meaning there are just two more weeks of Fortnite Season 3 weekly challenges remaining. Game developers will soon add the next batch of weekly Fortnite challenges in the battle royale game, however, the list of Week 9 challenges has already been leaked.

When do Fortnite Week 9 challenges come out?

As usual, Epic Games will roll out Fortnite Season 3, Week 9 challenges on Thursday, August 13 at 7:00 PM EST. The weekly challenges will be live across all platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

Fortnite Week 9 challenges leaked

As per the latest Fortnite leaks, there will be a total of eight challenges this week. Here is a list of all the challenges that will be available in Fortnite Season 3, Week 9:

Search 7 chests at Pleasant Park

Get 3 Eliminations at the Fortilla

Gas up a Vehicle at the Catty Corner

Stoke 3 Campfires at the Camp Cod

Collect 200 Metal at Hydro 16

Eliminate 7 Henchmen or Marauders

Eliminate 70 Henchmen or Marauders (Team Challenge)

Search 7 Ammo Boxes at the Misty Meadows

Most of the above challenges seem fairly easy to complete, like the ones that require you to search for chests at the Pleasant Park and get eliminations at Fortilla, and gas up a vehicle. Others like eliminating 70 Henchman or Marauders, and collecting 200 metals can be a bit challenging. You should also note that eliminating 70 Henchmen or Marauders is a team challenge, and can be completed in duo, trio, or squad. And considering its steep requirements, you will be rewarded a total of 80,000 XP on successfully completing this challenge. As for the remaining challenges, you will receive 35,000 XP each. However, it is also worth noting that there could be a few changes to the above challenges once they're released.

Image credits: Epic Games