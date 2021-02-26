Fortnite Weekly Challenge: How To Complete "Throw A Fruit At Hunters Haven" Challenge

Fortnite has been one of the most popular games of the gaming community. This is because the makers keep adding new content that makes the players involved in the free to play battle royale game. Currently, they have released a new set of challenges and the players are certainly curious about it. To help the players, we have listed all the information we could gather about Fortnite Weekly challenges. Read more about Fortnite.

Fortnite Weekly Challenge: Throw a fruit at Hunters Haven

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this free to play game and the new Weekly challenges in Fortnite. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like how to throw a fruit at Hunters Haven and how to complete this weekly challenge in Fortnite. This is because the makers have added an entire new set of Week 15 challenges and the players are certainly loving it.. We have managed to gather a lot more information about these new set of challenges and how to complete them. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to throw a fruit at Hunters Haven and how to complete this weekly challenge in Fortnite. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Fortnite.

All the player needs to do is jump off the Battle Bus and reach Hunter’s Haven. Start moving towards the southeast part of the area till you spot a building. The building will have a kitchen inside. Enter the kitchen and try to find a box on the counter. The box will be full of produce. Then the player needs to pick random fruit items that will be released from the box. Pick the fruit and then throw it by aiming with the left trigger. Then pick up the fruit in order to complete the Fortnite Weekly challenge. Apart from this, we have also attached a small video about completing these weekly challenges in Fortnite.

Fortntie Weekly Challenges

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (0/1)

Throw Fruit at Hunter’s Haven (0/3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (0/300)

Pistol Damage (0/300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Enter the Zero Point (0/1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

Legendary Challenges

Build Structures (0/60) - 55,000 xp

Build Structures (0/120) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/180) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/240) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/300) - 22,000 xp

