Where Is Mave In Fortnite Season 5? How To Unlock Mave's Skin?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season has managed to be one of the most successful seasons of all time. Fortnite Season 5 also gives the players interesting challenges and missions to keep them hooked up which also helps them to earn a few XP to level up within the battle pass system. The Battle Royale game has added many characters that act as NPCs and provide the players with certain tasks to complete to avail certain bonuses. However, many players are wondering about where is Mave in Fortnite Season 5. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where is Mave in Fortnite Season 5?

Many players are trying to find out Mave who is one of the newly added NCPs that provide players with quests, bounties, and weapons for them to use in the game. To find her, all a player needs to do is go south-east from the Catty Corner, you will be able to locate her nearby. She gives bounty to players or you also get to take a quest. Both these activities grant players gold bars. Apart from this, you can also hire Mave and make her your teammate in Fortnite Season 5. If you reach tier 215 of the battle pass you will be enabled to unlock the Zero Point skin for Mave when they reach tier 215 of the battle pass.

Fortnite Update 3.06 update

Fortnite’s Latest Update 3.06 is live now. Fortnite releases major title updates that bring on new content, game modes, and features for the players to try out. It also doesn’t minor updates that patch the bugs and issues that plague the game to improve the gameplay experience for the players. The latest Fortnite 3.06 Patch Notes are small as they only bring some minor changes. These changes are fixes for the V-bucks issue, Tournaments issue, and more. Check out the complete list of changes in the Fortnite 3.06 Patch notes below:

Released a maintenance patch on Android to address the issue preventing players from purchasing the same amount of V-Bucks through the Samsung Store twice in a row. Currently available to download.

This patch also provides a fix for the “Failed to query for Tournament Rules” error. Will provide an update when the fix is released for all remaining platforms.

This patch is now available to download on all remaining platforms.

The Flint-Knock heads back to the vault, but something handy took its place this week.

New LTM later this week: Comeback Squads. Every life your loot gets better, but you have limited respawns!

