Where Is Grimbles Potion In Fortnite? Know All About This Challenge Of Season 5

Fortnite Grimbles' love potion challenge can be completed by going to multiple locations. The potion required can either be obtained from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove or Stealthy Stronghold and this was one of the Valentine's Day challenges of Fortnite. Continue reading to know where is grimbles potion's exact location in all these three locations.

Fortnite Grimbles Location

For the players who complete this Grimbles Love potion challenge, it will give them 20,000 XP which will further help in unlocking more Fortnite Season 5 Battle Pass skins. Only one of these three locations where you can find the Grimbles potion is marked on the Fortnite map, and that is the Stealthy Stronghold. The other two locations can't be seen on the map as they are both landmarks.

Stealthy Stronghold is easy to find in the northern regions of the Fortnite map

Coral Cove is located in the north-western section of the map, along the border of Coral Castle.

Fort Crumpet is located on the northern-western tip of the main part of the Fortnite island - directly south of Coral Cove and west of Sweaty Sands.

The easiest locations to complete this challenge would be in Fort Crumpet and Coral Cove as Stealthy Stronghold is the home of The Predator. Players who choose this location to obtain the Grimbles potion will have to fight against a powerful NPC boss, and along with it, there will also be a large number of players in this area who will be trying to unlock The Predator skin.

There is also a skin that is related to this challenge and this is known as the Grimbles skin. It comes in the Rare Outfit category in Fortnite: Battle Royale and those who want to obtain this skin, will have to purchase it from the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. Here is some information about this skin:

This Outfit was last seen in the Item Shop on January 3rd, 2021.

Grimbles has two styles: Default and Red Eyes.

He is a Character in Chapter 2: Season 5, he spawns at Fort Crumpet.

He has special dialogue while wearing Agent Peely.

The Night Hawk exotic can be bought by grimbles over in Fort Crumpet for ~500 bars

