Fortnite Week 13 Challenges Leaked! List Of All The Challenges Here

Fortnite is a video game that comes under the genre of action battle royale game and is developed by Epic Games. It was released in the year 2017 and has since been available in three distinct game mode versions that work under the same general gameplay and game engine. The game's popularity comes with interesting challenges and missions, especially the weekly challenges offered in the game. That is the reason why many times the list of all the weekly challenges gets leaked online. Recently Fortnite Week 13 Challenges leaked on the internet. If you have been wondering about such a leak, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Fortnite Week 13 Challenges leaked

A new week has arrived and that means new challenges in Fortnite. Every week Fortnite comes up with new weekly challenges for its players. These weekly challenges are a great way for players to gain some Fortnite XP and progress in the Battle Pass Tiers. Completing these weekly challenges provides the players with a chunk of XP helping them to unlock more items faster.

Fortnite has been a victim of leaks since its rise to fame. Be it challenges or cosmetics or new content coming to the game, a lot of Fortnite content gets leaked. The latest one is the Fortnite Week 13 Challenges, so check out all the Fortnite Challenges Leaked here:

Fortnite Week 13 Challenges

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (0/1)

Throw Fruit at Hunter’s Haven (0/3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (0/300)

Pistol Damage (0/300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Enter the Zero Point (0/1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are now segregated into 2 parts, Epic Challenges, and Legendary Challenges. Legendary challenges have arrived in Season 5 of Fortnite. Epic Challenges last for more than a week, players can attempt any of the Epic Weekly challenges until the season is over. The case is a little different for the legendary challenges. In legendary challenges the players only have that specific week to complete it, after that it disappears.

Legendary Challenge (Limited Time)

Build Structures (0/60) - 55,000 xp

Build Structures (0/120) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/180) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/240) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/300) - 22,000 xp

