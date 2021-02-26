Fortnite Weekly Challenges: How To Complete Enter The Zero Point Challenge

Fortnite has been one of the most popular games of the gaming community. This is because the makers keep adding new content that makes the players involved in the free to play battle royale game. Currently, they have released a new set of challenges and the players are certainly curious about it. To help the players, we have listed all the information we could gather about Fortnite Weekly challenge.

Also Read | Where Is Grimbles Potion In Fortnite? Know All About This Challenge Of Season 5

Also Read | Fortnite Week 13 Challenges Leaked! List Of All The Challenges Here

Fortnite weekly challenge: Zero Point locations

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this free to play game and the new Weekly challenges in Fortnite. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like where is the zero point and how to reach the zero point in Fortnite. This is because the makers have added an entire new set of Week 15 challenges and the players are certainly loving it.. We have managed to gather a lot more information about these new set of challenges and how to complete them. This information could also help you by answering your questions like where is the zero point and how to reach the zero point in Fortnite. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Fortnite.

In order to enter the Zero Point in Fortnite, players need to start moving towards the center of the map. There they will find a blue orb that will be hovering above the pink spot. This point is the Zero point in Fortnite. All you need to do is come in contact with the orb and complete this weekly challenge. The best time to get the challenge done is right at the start of the game. Use the battle bus to reach at the center of the map and complete this weekly challenge. Apart from this, we have also attached a small video about completing these weekly challenges in Fortnite.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (0/1)

Throw Fruit at Hunter’s Haven (0/3)

Damage opponents at Hunter’s Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (0/300)

Pistol Damage (0/300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (0/1)

Enter the Zero Point (0/1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (0/5)

Legendary Challenges

Build Structures (0/60) - 55,000 xp

Build Structures (0/120) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/180) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/240) - 22,000 xp

Build Structures (0/300) - 22,000 xp

Also Read | Fortnite Survival Simulator Face Problems In European Regions As Players Could Not Login

Also Read | Where Is Mave In Fortnite Season 5? How To Unlock Mave's Skin?