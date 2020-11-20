Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 Challenges: Know Everything Here

Fortnite Season 5 is going to roll out soon, which means that season 4 is about to end. While the hype of the new season has already created a lot of buzzes, Epic Games is busy pushing incredible updates like support for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and more. To make its gaming community happier, the developers have also rolled out new challenges called the XP Xtravaganza Challenges.

However, leakers have leaked the week 4 challenges online. This is the reason why many players are wondering about Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 Challenges details. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

Also Read | Fortnite 2.95 update and patch notes: What's new in the recent update?

Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 Challenges

Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 4 Challenges will roll out on Thursday, November 26, by the developers. The update will arrive around 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT. The Week 4 Challenges have not been released, but many leakers have revealed them on several social media places, here are all the upcoming XP Xtravaganza Week 4 Challenges.

Also Read | All 5 coloured bridges in Fortnite: All locations revealed; Know details

Deal Damage With Assault Rifles (20,000 XP each stage) Stage 1/3 Deal 1,000 Damage Stage 2/3 Deal 2,500 Damage Stage 3/3 Deal 5,000 Damage

Hit Opponents with Boogie Bombs or Shockwave Grenades (20,000 XP each stage) Stage 1/3 Hit Opponents with 1 Boogie Bomb or Shockwave Grenade Stage 2/3 Hit Opponents with 5 Boogie Bombs or Shockwave Grenades Stage 3/3 Hit Opponents with 10 Boogie Bombs or Shockwave Grenades

Fish For Items From A Motorboat, Helicopter, and a Pickup Truck Bed (20,000 XP each stage) Stage 1/3 Fish for Items From a Motorboat (1) Stage 2/3 Fish for Items From a Motorboat and a Choppa in a Single Match (2) Stage 3/3 Fish for Items From a Motorboat, a Choppa, and a Pickup Truck Bed in a Single Match (3)

Maintain Full Health and Shield(20,000 XP each stage) Stage 1/3 Maintain Full Shield and Health for 2 Minutes in a Single Match Stage 2/3 Maintain Full Shield and Health for 4 Minutes in a Single Match Stage 3/3 Maintain Full Shield and Health for 8 Minutes in a Single Match

Deliver a Semi Truck From Outside Upstate New York to Stark Industries (20,000 XP)

Generate Power for Stark Industries by Riding Zip Lines to and from Upstate New York (20,000 XP)

Harvest Buses and RVs in Native Fortnite Locations (20,000 XP)

Release Slurp Into the Atmosphere (20,000 XP)

Boogie Before Oblivion (20,000 XP)

Eliminate Opponents at Stark Industries, Misty Meadows, or Weeping Woods (20,000)

Also Read | AC Valhalla Jotunheim mysteries, wealth locations & more: Know everything

Also Read | COD Cold War: Imran Zakhaev returns, connecting game to Modern Warfare