IPhone Pre-installed With Fortnite Being Sold At EBay For Inflated Prices

Earlier this week, Apple decided to ban Fortnite from its App Store in its entirety after Epic Games introduced an independent payment option for gamers to buy V-Bucks at a cheaper price. Apple's App Store charges a mandatory 30% fee whenever a purchase is made through its portal. However, Epic retaliated by filing a lawsuit against Apple, claiming that the company is trying to build a monopoly in the gaming software market. Furthermore, Google followed Apple's suit and banned Fortnite from Google Play Store which resulted in further retaliation from the company as they sued the Android-owning company too.

Unlike Android, where gamers can download the game through third-party sources, Apple does not allow its users to do the same. Avid Fortnite gamers cannot get their hands on the game on Apple's iPhones. So, some notorious eBay users are now looking to cash-in big by selling iPhones which come pre-installed with the game. The iPhones which are pre-installed with Fortnite are now being sold on eBay at inflated prices ranging from $1300 to $10K. Check out the eBay listings for the same below -

Pre-installed Fortnite iPhone prices

Image courtesy - eBay website

As of now, Epic has confirmed that user already had the game installed in their respective iPhone can continue to play the game, but the game will no longer get an update on iOS. There are numerous listings on the website selling Fortnite iPhones which can really drain someone's wallet. Users could buy a flagship Android device and install Fortnite through third-party sources and it would still be cheaper than the listings given on eBay as of now.

Though users have been listing these devices, it actually goes against the rules laid down by eBay. Before selling a device such as tablets or smartphones, users need to restore its factory settings. Back in 2014, users were selling devices pre-installed with Flappy Bird in similarly inflated prices but were discouraged by the company to do so. A number of repeat offenders selling devices with pre-installed apps were suspended from selling anything on the portal. It looks like eBay will be taking a similar harsh measure to stop people from selling Fortnite iPhones.

