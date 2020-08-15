Fortnite Map Codes: Here Are Some Of Best Fortnite Creative Map Codes

Fortnite happens to be one of the most famous games that have been played daily by thousands of players from all over the globe. Fortnite is a multiplayer game that basically works on the main concept of battle royale. There are a number of different skins and features for your in-game avatar that can be utilized by a player. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks Hint At the Return Of Limited Time Mode; Season 4 Could Include Marvel Hero

Also Read | How To Increase FPS In Fortnite? Learn The Most Important Methods Here

Fortnite Map Codes

Recently the players have been asking a lot of questions about the game. Majority of the players have been asking about the map codes in Fortnite. Well, we have picked up these questions and answered them. Just like Minecraft, players have been using Fortnite and building a number of different maps through their own skills. We have picked some popular maps just for you. Read more to know about Fortnite.

Here are some Fortnite Map codes:

MakaMakes' Mini BR Solo City - 8566-1472-7195

Dead by Fortlight - 8099-5981-3796

Junkyard Juke - 1113-6823-4725

Fury Racing: Snowy Summit - 1731-2660-6859

Snipers vs. Runners - 7352-4203-8482

Minas Tirith - 1048-3487-4391

Counter-Strike Dust 2 Map - 9908-4675-7557

Rainbow Six Siege House Map - 9315-3255-7086

Also Read | Fortnite FNCS Season 3 Finals Schedule, Live Stream Details And And Prize Pool

More about Fortnite

Fortnite BR recently tweeted that “The original constructor joins the battlefield”. This certainly got the fans excited and even curious to find the new constructor. Reportedly, the “original constructor” that the maker sare referring to is Penny. Penny represents the constructor class and is even a model for many different subclasses. A number of different BR skins have already reached the STW mode of the game. But this will be the first time an STW skin is making a step into the BR mode. A number of fans have also shared their views about the same on their respective Twitter accounts.

#Fortnite News Update: Coming Soon

"The original constructor joins the battlefield." pic.twitter.com/KsZSfjxOAY — fnbr.co - Fortnite Cosmetics (@FortniteDaily) August 13, 2020

Other than this, the makers have also introduced the Summer Splash update that is basically a rotation of LTMs such as Fog of War (formerly Sneaky Silencers), Close Encounters, Unvaulted, Catch! and more. The players can also notice these classic LTMs getting some Summer Splash refreshment with a number of additional new features. Some of the new LTMs will be introduced in a future update and it will include new takes on Operation: Knockout, a battle royale mode and a game of elimination-powered upgrades. Summer Splash has a number of new outfits and Shop items. All these items will be inspired by all elements related to summer: Sand, sea, sports, and good food.

Summer is still going strong with the Fortnite Summer Splash 🌊



Put on some shades and take a tropical trip to an a-peeling destination with the Summer Legends Pack!



More info here: https://t.co/GHbgdXazkD pic.twitter.com/Da2rddSD8P — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2020

Also Read | Fortnite Week 9 Challenges Leaked: List Of Challenges And XP Rewards

Also Read | Fortnite Patch Notes: New Update Addresses Issues Related To Stability And Outfits