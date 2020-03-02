Free Fire 'Charge It Up' Event Allows Players To Earn Exclusive Rewards; Know How

Garena Free Fire got its latest update last month and got a full version of the Kalahari Map, an all-new Training Mode and a new character called Steffie. And while the Kalahari Map was the most awaited feature requested by fans, the developers have also introduced an unexpected and exciting ‘Charge It Up’ event as part of the new patch update. The ‘Charge It Up’ event will allow users to earn exclusive rewards and will include prizes including a new Surfboard, Parachute skin, Royale vouchers and much more.

How to access the ‘Charge It Up’ in Garena Free Fire

Players can participate in the event by launching the game and locating the ‘Charge It Up’ event page on the main screen. They will be required to use the skulls to charge up the bar that shows up on the event page. The main objective of this event is to collect as many skulls as possible. The higher the bar goes, the more rewards you will be able to earn. Users can earn these skulls using the login reward calendar that is currently up and running in Free Fire. Apart from login rewards, one can also earn skulls by simply advancing in the game.

What are the tasks required to earn skulls in Garena Free Fire?

Login 1 day – Yellow Skull

Play 1 match – Mutated Skull

Play 3 matches – Mutated Skull

Play 6 matches – Mutated Skull

The Mutated Skull is required for charging up and the Yellow Skull will be used when you choose to spin for the rewards. Here are the rewards that players can earn when they charge up the Skull Burner:

When charged 30%, players will earn a Weapon Royale Voucher

When charged 50%, players will earn a Diamond Royale Voucher

When charged 100%, players will earn a Wasteland Frontier Parachute

*Note that ‘Charge It Up’ event will last until March 6, giving you enough time to clear the missions.

Image credtts: Garena Free Fire