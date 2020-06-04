Free Fire Rampage Update Adds An All-new Character Wolfrahh, And A New Pet Falco

A new Free Fire update is live on the global servers. The Free Fire Rampage update has been released on June 3, 2020, and will be available for download on the App Store and Google Play. It brings tons of new content and features to the game which includes a brand new character Wolfrahh, a pet named Falco, the M82B gun, and the return of Purgatory, among others.

Free Fire Rampage update – What's new

1. New character Wolfrahh

Wolfrahh is the latest male character that will be available in the Free Fire Store. He is a video game streamer who comes with the ability to decrease the damage taken from headshots by up to 25% with every additional viewer. Moreover, he can also increase the damage to the enemy's limbs by up to 25%.

2. New pet Falco

Falco is a new pet that will be added to the Free Fire Store. It increases the gliding speed when skydiving and the diving speed once the parachute opens. The effect works for the entire team.

3. New weapon M82B

The M82B is a sniper rifle that will be available in Classic Mode and Clash Squad Store. The weapon also offers special Ballistic tips that helps in reducing the power of gloo walls in the end game.

4. New Training Ground

Vehicles and gloo walls have been added to the training ground.

5. New Anti-Hack System

Free Fire has a new anti-hack system to ensure that users don't use any using third-party programs to have an edge over competitors.

Skill Activation Indicators: These have been added to indicate when the skills of the characters are activated.

6. Weapon stats adjustment

SKS

Damage to the body: +40%

Rate of Fire: +7%

Armor Penetration: +10%

SVD

Damage to the body: +50%

Armour Penetration: +30%

M1887

Effective Range: -15%

Minimum Damage: -2

M14

Damage Ratio: Increased from 50 to 58

Minimum Damage: Increased from 20 to 30

7. Other Additions and Improvements:

A new leaderboard has been added for Kills and Winrate.

A new Clash Squad Store has been added.

New Hitmarkers have been added to the settings menu.

New sign-in rewards are available.

Added a career performance page for Clash Squad in player's profile.

The game has a new and better Guild System.

Kalahari has been added to the matchmaking pool.

The game will temporarily ban users from the Clash Squad (Ranked) if they often quit in the middle of games.

Bots will take control over disconnected / AFK teammates.

Purgatory is now available in Classic.

Weapons improvements.

The inhaler can be used at any EP/HP.

Emote Slots has been increased from 6 to 8.

A 30 seconds warm-up period has been added for all Close Combat modes.

Season Reward: A Golden Eagle will be available for users who reach Gold III.

Free Fire Rampage download

To download the latest Free Fire Rampage update, head over to Google Play Store and search for Free Fire Rampage, or click on the link here. Click on the 'Install' button to download the game (tap 'Update' if you already have the game on your device).

Image credits: Garena Free Fire