Valorant Patch Notes 1.0 Adds Agent Reyna, Spike Rush And New Map Ascent

Valorant is a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter game from Riot Games. The game is finally live and free for PC users globally. Developers have also released the very first official patch notes for the game. The Valorant Patch Notes 1.0 bring tons of changes to the game, which include levying some nerfs and buffs to the playable characters, adding a new Mexican agent Reyna, and some bug fixes to a new map, amongst others.

Also Read | COD Season 4 Delayed: Modern Warfare Season 4 And Mobile Season 7 Postponed

Valorant patch notes 1.0

Agent updates

Sage:

Healing Orb cooldown has been boosted from 30 seconds to 45 seconds

Barrier Orb health has been reduced from 1000 to 800

Barrier Orb duration has been reduced from 40 to 30

Barrier Orb will now be displayed on the teammates mini-map

Raze

Blast Pack damage radius has been reduced from 2 meters to 1 meter

Jett

Cloud Burst duration has been reduced from 7 seconds to 4 seconds

Tailwind ability breaks free of Cypher’s Trapwires

Phoenix

Blaze duration has been boosted from 6 seconds to 8 seconds

Blaze damage has been boosted from 15 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.033 seconds

Blaze healing has been boosted from 3 every 0.25 second to 1 every 0.16 seconds

Hot Hands healing has been reduced from 3 every 0.25 seconds to 1 every 0.08s second

Curveball max flash duration has been boosted from 0.8 seconds to 1.1 second

Run it Back ability will now reload all weapons automatically on respawn

Omen

Paranoia will be equipped instead of quickcast; there is also an improvement with the hit detection, especially at close range.

Dark Cover will give Omen the ability to see through the walls in a “phaser” world. It will also place smokes accordingly.

Dark Cover controls have been updated. This will allow an adjustable range on smoke bomb throws

Omen will now be able to see his teleport location on the map and get an in-world indicator of where he’s targeting when there is an obstruction in his vision of point.

Also Read | Is Valorant On Xbox One? PC Closed Beta Ends To Make Way For Upcoming Release

New Agent Reyna

Reyna is the first agent that has been added by Riot after the beta testing closed. She is the latest agent and becomes the eleventh agent to be added in Valorant.

Map updates

Ascent

Riot Games has introduced a new map called Ascent which is set in Italy. It features an open mid-area that invites skirmish from both the teams.

NEW MAP! Ascent: UNIQUE Feature: DOORS you can Toggle Open and Close! These doors can be shot at and Broken, indicated by the light going from Green -> Red #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/1wgGh1M6bt — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) June 1, 2020

Split

Mid-lane choke points have been removed to allow for more balanced gameplay experience.

Also Read | Is Fortnite Season 3 Delayed? Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 To Now Run Into Early June

New game mode: Spike Rush

Developers have introduced a new game mode called the Spike Rush. It is currently in beta and looks to simplify the normal game mode.

Here's a full round from the brand new Spike Rush game mode in #VALORANT.



- All Attacking players spawn with a Spike

- Everyone has the same weapon each round

- Orbs are scattered across the map with unique buffs

- First to four round wins pic.twitter.com/ywoHh4bJz5 — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) June 2, 2020

Competitive mode update

The Competitive mode won't be available at launch. Developers are currently focussing on ensuring that the services are stable before enabling competitive matchmaking.

Valorant in-game, character, and map bug fixes

Fixed a bug where rewinding for Hit-Reg would lead the client to slightly disagree with the server on where a target was when a player pulled the trigger. This would ultimately affect all users but scaled up in severity at lower FPS.

Fixed an issue where the client-side tracers would de-sync during yaw switching

Fixed an issue where the server and client would sometimes disagree on where the shots were landing when firing extended bursts.

Fixed a bug that would allow players to shred the gnar at supersonic speeds using Viper’s Toxic Screen as a projectile boost

Fixed the ability to activate Viper’s Poison Cloud mid-air if it has been picked up.

Removed slow from Viper’s Snakebite tooltip.

Cypher’s Spycam will now display the direction it is looking right when it is possessed.

Fixed more unintended Cypher Spycam locations

Fixed an issue with Sova’s arrows unpredictable bouncing sometimes

Fixed an issue with Sova's arrows showing through the walls

Fixed a bug where Jett’s lower body would pop out of place during her glide

Fixed a bug where blood was disabled

Fixed an Observer bug where dead players would show up as Phoenix on the HUD when an entire team was dead

Fixed a spectator issue where Cypher's tracers would appear inaccurate if the spectator swapped to him after he had entered/exited his camera

Fixed a bug where a team could all disconnect on side swap rounds to surrender, but they would receive a win instead of a loss

Fixed a bug that allowed Bucky's right-click to penetrate through world geography

Fixed a bug for the comms halo above a player's head, it should now activate with both Party chat and Team chat

Fixed an issue where credits on the HUD appeared to be much higher than the 800 you receive on side swap rounds

Fixed an issue with the scoreboard that would show the enemy team above the credit cap

Fixed a bug where players were fully movement inaccurate after being resurrected or respawning

Fixed overruns on interactable objects like orbs or the Spike

Fixed an issue where ally load-outs appeared to show damaged allies at full health

Fixed an issue with HUD prompts that would be cut off if the key to activate the prompt was bound to a key with more than one letter

Fixed a bug where the buy phase announcement would always say to press B to buy, even if the key to open the Armory was bound to a different key

Fixed an issue where reconnect messages would spam every round start

Fixed an observer bug where text would overlap in the buy phase announcement

Fixed an observer bug where some abilities were not appearing on the minimap properly

Fixed a bug where the ping wheel on the megamap would not grey out when ping limited

Fixed a bug in the Armory where weapon details would vanish after purchasing a weapon

Fixed a bug where the Equip Last Equipped Weapon hotkey was not functioning properly after using an ability

Fixed overlaps with instability indicators (i.e. High Ping) and the Spectator widget

Fixed overlaps and overruns in the Combat Report

Fixed an issue with dead player models occasionally flickering

Fixed an issue with animations when aiming with the Odin for spectators

Fixed flickering mouse cursor in a few places

The tooltip pointing at Contracts can now be completely dismissed

Fixed a game bug where half the Arsenal page would fade in when clicking on the Collection tab

Fixed a game bug where the personalized Store offers would blink before fading in

Fixed a game bug where a number of different menus would overlap the lobby screen after a queue dodge

Also Read | Where Are Shadow Safe Houses In Fortnite? Eliminate Henchman For Storm The Agency

Image credits: Riot Games