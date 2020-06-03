Is Fortnite Season 3 Delayed? Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 To Now Run Into Early June

Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 2 is set to conclude next week on June 11, 2020. The season was set to end in April but it soon got extended and continued with the weekly Fortnite challenges. The upcoming Fortnite Season 3 of Chapter 2 had been planned for this week.

Is Fortnite season 3 delayed?

Fortnite Season 3 of Chapter 2 has been delayed again. The season was originally scheduled to kick off almost two months ago before Epic Games decided to delay it by a month, and then more recently, the publishers announced the upcoming Season 3 launch will be delayed by a week now.

Also Read | Where Are Shadow Safe Houses In Fortnite? Eliminate Henchman For Storm The Agency

Why is Fortnite Season 3 delayed?

The upcoming Fortnite Season 3 of Chapter 2 has been delayed in the wake of the mass protests across the United States following George Floyd's death in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Also Read | What Is The Rarest Skin In Fortnite And How Rare Is The Recon Expert?

When will Fortnite Season 3 start?

Fortnite Season 3 of Chapter 2 release date has been pushed to June 11, right after the conclusion of Season 2. Fans will be able to complete the Battle Pass challenges until the new date.

With the sudden delay of Season 3, the current season will be running for a while, and developers have announced that more content will be added to Fortnite. Epic Games recently teased in a blog post that they have a bunch of new updates coming up that will bring a fresh gameplay, a new set of challenges, and bonus XP, along with several other surprises.

Also Read | What Is Faction Locked Chest In Fortnite And Where Are They Located?

Fortnite Doomsday Event

Ahead of the Fortnite Season 3 release, a Doomsday Event is also set to take place which has been officially called 'The Device'. The event was also postponed by Epic Games from May 30 to June 6, indicating that the countdown timer running in-game was based on the old date. And while the additional waiting could be difficult for a number of Fortnite fans, it should also make the final revelation much more fun and satisfying.

The upcoming season is also being teased with some in-game posters that were discovered recently in a Fortnite leak. They have sharks in focus and it appears that they reference the new season directly in the files. There are also rumours suggesting that The Device may send certain parts of the map underwater.

Also Read | How To Get Aimbot On Fortnite For PS4 And Other Gaming Consoles?

Image credits: Epic Games