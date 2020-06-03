Clash Royale Patch Notes: Season 12 Brings Pass Royale And Long-awaited Balance Changes

Finnish giant Supercell has rolled out a new update for its popular strategy game Clash Royale. The latest update brings a new Season 12 that has been titled Prince's Dream. It introduces a new Pass Royale which unlocks a number of unique rewards and perks. The latest Clash Royale update also brings a new card, and new emotes, along with some much-needed balance changes. The changes are now live on servers.

Clash Royale Season 12 Patch Notes

1. Clash Royale balance changes

Prince: Hitpoints have been increased by 3%

Bomb Tower: Lifetime has been reduced - 35s > 25s

Royal Delivery: Damage damage has been reduced by 10%

Earthquake: Movement Slow Effect increased to 50%, and Attack Speed Slow Effect has been removed

Deploy Times standardization across troops

Cards that feature two Troops or more will now deploy 0.1s apart from each other (this won't apply to Skeleton based cards)

2. Season 12 Exclusive content

Here is the exclusive content available with Season 12

The Tower of Dreams Tower Skin

Exclusive Prince Emote

These items can only be earned with a Pass Royale in Season 12. Once a player unlocks these items, they can keep them forever.

3. 70 Reward tiers to unlock

These are the 70 Reward tiers players can unlock:

35 Pass Royale rewards

35 free rewards

4. 35 Pass Royale reward tiers

Here's what the Pass Royale rewards will include:

Unique Tower Skin and Emote

40,000 Gold

3 x Rare Pass Royale Lightning Chest (guaranteed Rare cards)

4 x Epic Pass Royale Lightning Chest (guaranteed Epic cards)

4 Trade Tokens

6 x Pass Royale Lightning Chest

Bonus Bank Gold (up to 10,000 Gold)

Up to 7 Strikes per chest

One Legendary Chest (guaranteed Legendary card)

The strikes will let players change the cards for another chance at getting the ones that they want. Double strikes is for those who are on Arena 6 or above.

5. Pass Royale Perks

Here's everything players will be able to instantly unlock with the Pass Royale:

Unlimited re-entries for all the Special Challenges

An exclusive Pass Royale golden name

Automatic chest unlocking (players will need to queue the next chest)

Gifts for all Clanmates

Strikes for every Pass Royale and Crown Chests

6. Bonus Bank

Once players complete all the 35 tiers, they will able to fill the Bonus Bank. The Bonus Bank also allows a player to grab some extra gold.

Season 12 Pass Royale – How it works?

All you need to do is start playing to earn the crowns. Once you start to progress through the tiers available in Pass Royale, you will unlock the rewards.

Image credits: Google Play