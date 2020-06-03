Clash Royale Patch Notes: Season 12 Brings Pass Royale And Long-awaited Balance Changes

Quick links:
Finnish giant Supercell has rolled out a new update for its popular strategy game Clash Royale. The latest update brings a new Season 12 that has been titled Prince's Dream. It introduces a new Pass Royale which unlocks a number of unique rewards and perks. The latest Clash Royale update also brings a new card, and new emotes, along with some much-needed balance changes. The changes are now live on servers.
Here is the exclusive content available with Season 12
These items can only be earned with a Pass Royale in Season 12. Once a player unlocks these items, they can keep them forever.
These are the 70 Reward tiers players can unlock:
Here's what the Pass Royale rewards will include:
The strikes will let players change the cards for another chance at getting the ones that they want. Double strikes is for those who are on Arena 6 or above.
Here's everything players will be able to instantly unlock with the Pass Royale:
Once players complete all the 35 tiers, they will able to fill the Bonus Bank. The Bonus Bank also allows a player to grab some extra gold.
All you need to do is start playing to earn the crowns. Once you start to progress through the tiers available in Pass Royale, you will unlock the rewards.
