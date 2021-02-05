Free Fire The Cobra Update Makes Changes To Training Grounds And Weapon Adjustments

Garena has finally released the next major update for its battle royale game Free Fire. The new Free Fire update has been titled OB26 Project Cobra and it is now live on servers for all users. As part of the Free Fire Cobra update, the gaming company has made various weapon adjustments along with other changes to the game.

Free Fire Cobra update: New Project Cobra content

Here's a look at all the major content arriving with Project Cobra:

Clash Squad

Rank Season 5

Clash Squad Season 5 is set to arrive in Free Fire starting February 5, 5:00 PM SGT. Players who rank up to Gold III or higher will receive the Clash Squad the Golden MP5. The season will end on April 14.

Map-based Store

A new map-based Store Adjustment has also been added for Clash Squad and it will activate different stores across different maps.

Mystery Box

The Mystery Box will be available for Clash Squad (Casual only) and it will be given to the losing team containing three special items. Players will be given three items inside each Mystery Box and they will have the freedom to choose one of them to bring to the battle.

Vending Machine Update

The few adjustments have been made to the vending machine which will adjust the price of various objects based on their performance. Apart from this, there will also be an increase in the number of tokens available on the map.

War Chest

The War Chests will be added in a bunch of different locations to make looting easier on the battlefield.

Revival Card

The Revival Card will be available in Classic (Casual only) and can be used by players to revive their squad members.

Revival Point

The Revival Point is a new system which will also be available in Classic (Casual Only) mode. It will allow players to revive their entire squad once they activate the Revival Point.

Training Grounds

Zone Adjustments

The Training Grounds has been moved onto a completely new Island called Batou. A number of additional features such as the Ferris Wheel, Bunny Race, and the esports Hall of Fame in the Social Zone have been added. Players can also go to the race track and speed through the island with their friends.

Training Grounds Store update

New Items Available in the Training Grounds Store - Players can visit the store to see all the new items with the engagement coins: New Item - Fancy Hammer now available. New Item - Giant Dice now available.



Weapon and Balance

New Weapon - MAG-7

Available in Classic & Clash Squad - MAG-7 will be the new shotgun coming into this patch. With its super high rate of fire, this weapon will be extremely deadly in close quarter combats. Base Damage: 20 Magazine: 8 Rate of Fire: 0.2 Attachments: Grip, Stock



Vector

Damage, accuracy and range nerf - The Vector has been performing too well compared to its peers. We are reducing the damage and range a bit to make sure opponents have more time to react when facing the Vector. Minimum Damage: -1 Maximum Range in Akimbo: -4 Accuracy in Akimbo: -18%



M1014

Damage and rate of fire buff - The M1014 has fallen quite a bit ever since we've introduced the M1887 and Vector. We are giving it higher damage and a bit more firing rate to make sure it stays competitive with other shotguns. New firing sound. Minimum Damage: +3 Rate of Fire: +5%



M1887

Range Nerf - The M1887 has been the king in mid-to-close range battle for too long. We are reducing the range slightly so it will be more difficult to be one-shotted by your opponent in mid-range. Maximum Range: -3%



PARAFAL

Accuracy and range nerf - The PARAFAL's range is a bit too long at this moment, it is really similar to a fully automatic marksman rifle. We are reducing the effective range slightly while giving it more stability to open up more long-range weapon varieties. Recoil: +9% Maximum Range: -15% REMOVED the magazine attachment slot.



Woodpecker

Rate of fire nerf - The Woodpecker is currently too strong due to its large magazine size and relatively high rate of fire. We are removing the magazine attachment slot to make sure the weapon is not too imbalanced with the level 3 magazine equipped." Rate of Fire: -8% REMOVED the magazine attachment slot.



UMP

Damage & Armor Penetration Buff - The UMP is having trouble against high-level armor even after our buff in the previous patch. We are increasing its armor penetration to 30% to increase this weapon's viability in the final circles. Armor Penetration: +5% Minimum Damage: +1



M249

Stats Adjustment - The M249 is currently in a bad spot due to its low mobility and lower range. We are adjusting the stats of the M249 so it can be effective in providing suppressive fire from the far. Movement Speed While Firing: +10% Minimum Range: +4% Accuracy While Moving: -4%



SVD

Damage and Rate of Fire Nerf - The SVD currently outperforms all the air-drop weapons by a large margin due to the additional damage it deals to the body. We are toning the damage buff and the rate of fire a bit so players have a bit more time to react when they're being sniped from distance. Rate of Fire: -9% Additional Damage to Body: 50%->40%



Groza

Rate of Fire, Damage, and Recoil Adjustment - The Groza is currently performing a lot worse than other airdrop weapons and it is easily replaceable by other ARs. We are increasing the total damage output of the Groza by a bit this patch so the risk of reaching the airdrop can match its rewards. Rate of Fire: +8% Minimum Damage: +3 Recoil: -6% Deal 100% damage to arms and legs.



FF Knife

Now Available in Classic (Casual & Ranked) - Are you ready to see more throwing knives in action? Base Damage: 50 Ammo: 3 Rate of Fire: 0.5 Armor Penetration: 100%



Image credits: Garena Free Fire website