Destiny 2 Season Of The Chosen Roadmap Reveals Next Content Drop; Get Release Date

Season of the Chosen is finally set to arrive in Destiny 2, which will bring tons of fresh content to the game. Fans will get new strikes, gears, quests and a lot more throughout the season. This also includes the extra content for people who own the game expansions. Today, we take a look at everything that will be arriving with the new Season of the Chosen expansion and when it will actually go live on servers.

Season of the Chosen release date

Developer Bungie has recently revealed in a post that the upcoming 'Season of the Chosen' expansion will kick off on February 9, 2021, and it will run through May 11, 2021. It also released a seasonal roadmap detailing everything that players can expect throughout the expansion.

Season of the Chosen roadmap

Here’s a quick breakdown of everything you will get with the new Season of the Chosen expansion:

February 9

Behemoth and Hailstone Battlegrounds (Requires Season of The Chosen Expansion)

Devil’s Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strikes Open (Free for all players)

H.E.L.M. Comes Online (Free for all players)

Stasis Aspect Quests Begin (Requires Beyond Light Expansion)

February 12

A new trials season begins. New Season of the Chosen armor, weapons & more up for grabs (Free for all players)

February 16

Cleansing battleground opens in the Cosmodrome (This will require players to have Season of The Chosen Expansion)

February 23

Oracle Battleground releases (This will require players to have Season of The Chosen Expansion)

Iron Banner returns (Free for all players)

March 23

Proving grounds strike opens for Season Pass owners.

Iron Banner (Free for all players)

March 30

Proving Grounds Strike & Nightfall opens for all players for free

April 13

Iron Banner (Free for all players)

April 20 – May 9

Guardian Games (Free for all players)

May 7 – May 9

Guardian Games Closing Ceremony (Free for all players)

Destiny 2 is now available across various platforms which include the Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

Image credits: Bungie website