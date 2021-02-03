Valorant Glitchpop 2.0 Release Date, Variants, And Bundle Price

Valorant has become one of the talked-about multiplayer tactical first-person shooter games around the world. The free-to-play title from Riot Games has received numerous updates since launch, which brought an array of new content and features. The gaming company had plenty to offer to its players over the past few months, however, it has a lot more content planned for the future, especially when it comes to cosmetics. Now, developers are set to bring back Glitchpop, one of the most beloved Valorant skin collection.

The new set of neon-themed Glitchpop skins will come with all-new looks for a range of weapons. For those unaware, the first Glitchpop skin collection was introduced back in August last year, and it was very well received by the community. So it is no surprise that the developers have decided to bring it back.

Glitchpop 2.0 skins

The new Glitchpop 2.0 will come with similar variants as we have seen in the earlier version. There will be a total of five skins in the latest Glitchpop 2.0 bundle. These include:

Glitchpop Vandal

Glitchpop Phantom

Glitchpop Operator

Glitchpop Classic

Glitchpop Axe

These skins are also expected to in a bunch of different colour options, which was missing on the earlier Glitchpop skin bundle. It is also likely that the collection will offer visual effect options, which can be purchased using Radianite Points. The new Glitchpop 2.0 skins collection was first revealed by Ryan of HITSCAN in a video shared earlier this week. You can check out the video embedded below.

Glitch pop 2.0 release date

The exact Glitch pop 2.0 release date isn't available right now; however, it is expected to launch sometime during this month as part of a new patch update. According to certain sources online, the latest Glitchpop skins could also arrive in the game on Wednesday when the Horizon skin collection rotates out of the in-game store, however, it hasn't been confirmed.

Glitch pop 2.0 price

The new Glitchpop 2.0 bundle will cost players 8700VP when it comes out. Players should note that the price is for the entire collection, and not individual skins.

Image credits: Riot Games