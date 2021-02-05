Warzone Update 1.31 Patch Notes Address Infinite Stim Glitch And Other Game-breaking Bugs

Call of Duty: Warzone has received a new patch update which aims to bring various gameplay improvements. The Warzone update 1.31 is live and it mainly focuses on deploying fixes to various game-breaking bugs and glitches that have been affecting the game. The update also issues a new fix to the infinite stim glitch that has been troubling players for a while now. So, let us take a look at all the changes that are arriving with the new Call of Duty: Warzone playlist update.

Warzone update 1.31 patch notes

Here are the patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.31:

General

New fix to remove the infinite stim glitch The issue that stemmed from a player getting stuck in throwback state after throwing back a live grenade

Adjusted the match bonus and kill XP reward of the Kingslayer mode to be more in line with the Verdansk BR This is part of the developer's continued effort to normalize XP rewards across the various game modes available in the title



Weapons

Adjusted the timing of ammo replenishment during empty reloads for the BOCW weapons

Operators

Certain operator missions for Stitch should now track as intended

Gunsmith

Fixed visual for the “Heavy Handed” Sledgehammer in the Player Armory

Barracks

Fixed issue where at high prestige levels, progress towards next level shown in Barracks Seasonal Progression did not match what was shown on the top banner of the main menu

Store

Tier Skips have now been removed from the Modern Warfare Bundles

Previewing Bruiser Cord watch in the Hot Shot Bundle will now display the correct watch

Fixed a number of minor issues related to images, icons, and names

Bug Fixes

Fixed a crash that occurs when launching the game due to changes being made to Windows GDI32

The new Call of Duty: Warzone playlist update is available on PlayStation 4 for preload and it will take up around 11 GB of space on your console. Players on the Xbox One and Windows PC platforms will be able to download the new patch on February 4 at around 11 PM PT.

Image credits: Call of Duty website