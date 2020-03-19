Minecraft Snapshot 20w12a: Respawn Anchor Can Now Set Your Respawn Point In The Nether

20w12a is finally here and is the seventh snapshot for Java Edition 1.16. It came out on Wednesday, March 18, with a range of fun and exciting features along with a number of other changes and bug fixes.

Minecraft Respawn Anchor

For those users who wondered if they could ever take a nap in the midst of infinite lava and dangers in the game of Minecraft, now would be the time to do it as developers have just introduced the Respawn Anchor with the Minecraft Snapshot 20w12a. This allows users to set the spawn point in the Nether. However, you will need to ensure that you have sufficient charges.

All new features in Minecraft Snapshot 20w12a

A Respawn Anchor has been added to allow players to set a respawn point in the Nether. It can be used as you hold Glowstone to charge to a maximum of four charges. Every respawn diminishes a single charge.

A polished basalt has been added. Smell your basalt to make it clean and shiny.

Users can use bonemeal warped and crimson nylium to get more of the strange new vegetation.

Hoes will be the appropriate tool for sponges and wet sponges.

Complete changelog with Minecraft Snapshot 20w12a

Treasure loot will only be obtained by fishing in open waters.

There is a reduction in the maximum distance a bee can travel from its home hive as it randomly wanders to around 22 blocks.

Gold ore can no longer be mined with any kind of pickaxe and drops a few gold nuggets.

Parrots will not constantly imitate the hostile mobs.

Parrots won't randomly imitate the hostile mobs when the gameplay is set on peaceful mode.

There is a new mood detection algorithm that has been developed for cave sounds.

Technical changes with Minecraft Snapshot 20w12a

The spawn point command will now support being run in every dimension.

Image credits: Minecraft