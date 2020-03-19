Minecraft Snapshot 20w12a: Respawn Anchor Can Now Set Your Respawn Point In The Nether

20w12a is finally here and is the seventh snapshot for Java Edition 1.16. It came out on Wednesday, March 18, with a range of fun and exciting features along with a number of other changes and bug fixes.
#Minecraft Java Snapshot 20w12a is out and Crying Obsidian now has a function. You need to make the “Respawn Anchor” which requires 4 Glowstone Blocks to power. Also Hoes are the appropriate tool for Sponges & Wet Sponges too! 😎 pic.twitter.com/9ln1UnV9N2— Minecraft News (@beta_mcpe1) March 18, 2020
Also Read | Play Minecraft Like A Pro With This Easy To Understand Beginner’s Guide
For those users who wondered if they could ever take a nap in the midst of infinite lava and dangers in the game of Minecraft, now would be the time to do it as developers have just introduced the Respawn Anchor with the Minecraft Snapshot 20w12a. This allows users to set the spawn point in the Nether. However, you will need to ensure that you have sufficient charges.
Also Read | Crow PUBG Mobile: Who Is Crow PUBG Mobile, Face Reveal And How To Get 600 UC In Season 12
Also Read | Minecraft And Fortnite Fill The Top Spots In The List Of Most-watched Games On YouTube
Also Read | PUBG Mobile Lite Update 0.16.0 Is Out: New Features And How To Update
Image credits: Minecraft