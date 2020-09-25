GameStop To Start Second Wave Of Pre-order For PS5 Consoles

After Xbox Series X/S' lukewarm debut, fans have turned their attention back to the next-generation PS5. Gamers across the world are now trying to get their hands on the latest PS5 by pre-order which kicked off back on September 17, 2020. However, it wasn't a smooth sail in any sense as fans could not place their orders and the potential customers were met with prompts like 'Out Of Stock' or 'Broken Link'. Now, in the midst of the ongoing confusion and hustle for people to pre-order their next-gen gaming console, GameStop has announced that they will be starting the second round of pre-order on their website tomorrow i.e September 26, 2020.

GameStop resumes PS5 pre-order

Though GameStop has announced that they will be kicking off the PS5 pre-order, no specific timing for the same has been revealed. However, if users wish to go down the offline route to simply assure that the console reaches them on or around the launch day of November 12, then they can head to the physical store of GameStop to do so. However, PS5 enthusiasts should know that the last leg of PS5 offline pre-order in physical stores had led to a long line of similar enthusiasts waiting to secure their console. People can either drop a full payment or a $50 down payment to place their order, however, it is not sure of how many units of the PS5 will make their way to the respective offline stores. Users can pre-order their PS5 by clicking here.

GameStop will have both the digital and dis variant of the PS5. However, no matter which variant the enthusiast chooses, they will find it difficult to place a pre-order cause the demand for the same has been off the charts. GameStop has stepped its game up for the release of the next-gen consoles as enthusiasts flood in to get the console. They have introduced a one-day-delivery which will be kicking off in late October. When the launch day excitement subsides and the first wave of consoles have been delivered, GameStop users will be able to place their orders, depending on the availability. The next-gen PS5 consoles will drop on November 12, 2020.

