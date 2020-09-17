All PS5 Games That Have Been Announced : List Of All Upcoming Games For Next-gen Console

The release of the PS5 is just around the corner and the makers recently displayed some new games through their live event. The players have been excited to see some of the new games that were announced. The makers had already revealed some of the most popular games for their next-generation including Spiderman, Ratchet and Clank, Gran Turismo, Horizon and many more.
In their latest live stream, they have now released a number of other games that will be available to play on the upcoming PS5. Here are some new games that will be available to play on PS5.
Also Read | PS5 Production Might Decelerate After Sony Faces Issues With Their 'system On-chip'?
Also Read | PS5 Showcase Event To Happen On 16th September; Know All Details Here
Also Read | PS5 Showcase Event: When And Where To Watch The Live Sony Event?
CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)
The PS5 release date has been confirmed and it is going to be released on November 12, 2020. A number of gamers have also been asking about the price of the PS5. But the makers have now revealed the official price range for the console. There has been a lot of information about the same on the internet and but the price that has now been finalised is $499 for the blu-ray drive version and $399 for the All Digital edition. That transforms into an estimated amount of ₹ 37,300 and ₹ 33,500 respectively when directly converted. But after looking at the last console’s pricing range, this isn’t the price we should judge the PS 5 on.
This is because the PS4 launched in 2013 was for $399. In 2013, $399 was about ₹24,000 when converted directly. But when the PS4 was launched in India it was for ₹ 39,999. This is because of the inclusion of taxes and import duties. Thus it could be safe to consider ₹50,000 as the estimated price for PS5.
Also Read | PS5 Event Live Stream; How To Watch And What To Expect From The Event?
Also Read | PS5 Pre-order Sold Out? Where To Pre-order The PlayStation 5?