All PS5 Games That Have Been Announced : List Of All Upcoming Games For Next-gen Console

The release of the PS5 is just around the corner and the makers recently displayed some new games through their live event. The players have been excited to see some of the new games that were announced. The makers had already revealed some of the most popular games for their next-generation including Spiderman, Ratchet and Clank, Gran Turismo, Horizon and many more.

In their latest live stream, they have now released a number of other games that will be available to play on the upcoming PS5. Here are some new games that will be available to play on PS5.

All PS5 games that have been announced till now

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Gran TurismoTM 7

Returnal

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

Astro's Playroom

Bugsnax

Deathloop

GhostWire: Tokyo

Godfall™

Goodbye Volcano High

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

HITMAN 3

JETT : The Far Shore®

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

NBA 2K21

Oddworld: Soulstorm™

Pragmata

Project Athia (working title)

Resident Evil Village

Solar Ash

Stray

The Pathless

Tribes of Midgard

PS 5 Specifications list

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

More about PS 5 price range

The PS5 release date has been confirmed and it is going to be released on November 12, 2020. A number of gamers have also been asking about the price of the PS5. But the makers have now revealed the official price range for the console. There has been a lot of information about the same on the internet and but the price that has now been finalised is $499 for the blu-ray drive version and $399 for the All Digital edition. That transforms into an estimated amount of ₹ 37,300 and ₹ 33,500 respectively when directly converted. But after looking at the last console’s pricing range, this isn’t the price we should judge the PS 5 on.

This is because the PS4 launched in 2013 was for $399. In 2013, $399 was about ₹24,000 when converted directly. But when the PS4 was launched in India it was for ₹ 39,999. This is because of the inclusion of taxes and import duties. Thus it could be safe to consider ₹50,000 as the estimated price for PS5.

