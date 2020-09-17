Will Madden 21 Transfer From PS4 To PS5? Dual Entitlement To The Rescue

Madden NFL has always one of the biggest franchises for EA sports. Madden 21 has faced quite a few bumps in the road since its release. The NFL sports game has taken a huge hit as fans have not accepted the new addition to the franchise gracefully. Now Madden 21 is trying to redeem itself with new patches and updates. With the announcement of the coming of the two new console kings, everyone is wondering if the new consoles will support backward compatibility. Fans of the NFL have also been wondering: Will Madden 21 transfer from PS4 to PS5?

Will Madden 21 transfer from PS4 to PS5?

This is one of the most frequently asked questions about the game. Fans have been wondering that purchasing the game on just the PS4 is enough or will they have to purchase the game on both the platforms. If a player buys Madden 21 on the PS4 or Xbox one, there is no need for them to buy a second copy for the PS5 or Xbox series X. However, there is a catch to this deal -- the players must own a copy of Madden 21 in either the PS4 or Xbox One, before the 31st of December 2020, and also upgrade to the newer PS5 or Xbox Series X by 31st March 2021 to avail this deal.

This deal is a possibility all thanks to EA sports. EA Sports launched Dual Entitlement for its game, FIFA 21 is amongst one of the Dual Entitlement games too. For the games that support Dual Entitlement, the player just needs to own a physical or a digital copy of the game and use that in the next-gen console too. Players from Xbox One cannot expect their games to work on a PS5 and vice versa, players can only make Dual entitlement work within the same brand of consoles, i.e. Xbox to Xbox and PlayStation to PlayStation.

Madden 21 next-gen price and release date

Madden 21 stands at $59.99 for the current generation of consoles. Players availing Dual Entitlement will not have to pay another penny. A next-gen price hasn’t been released yet, but it is speculated that games will take a $10 jump for next-gen games. Call of Duty: Cold War and NBA 2K21 have already announced that they will be setting their base price as $70 for the next-gen games. So it won't be surprising if all other next-gen games adopt the same practice.

Madden 21 next-gen release date is 10th November 2020 for the Xbox Series X and Series S, and 12th November 2020 for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. The game will be available in both the consoles as soon as they hit the stores.

Promo image source: Madden NFL 21 Twitter handle