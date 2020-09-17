'God Of War Ragnarok' Is Officially Coming To PS5: Know All Details

God of War was arguably the best game to ever set foot in the world of the PS4. From breathtaking graphics to the exhilarating and emotional storyline, this game provided the players with the full package. The game received widespread acclaim from fans all over the world. The journey for this franchise has not come to a halt yet. Santa Monica Studio has confirmed in Sony’s event that the critically acclaimed franchise will be making a return to Sony’s next-gen console, PS5. God Of War Ragnarok is going to be the next biggest addition the roster of PS5 games and players can joyfully see the story of Kratos and Atreus continue.

Also read: PlayStation Plus Collection Sweetens The Deal Of Purchasing The PS5; Details Here

Also read: Will Madden 21 Transfer From PS4 To PS5? Dual Entitlement To The Rescue

God of War Ragnarok

Cory Barlog, the director of God of War, and Sony unveiled God of War Ragnarok in Sony’s PS5 event. There wasn't a lot of details revealed about the game. Only a short one-minute teaser video was played to announce the coming of the newest edition of God of War to the franchise. The teaser video starts with the patent God of War symbols formed with Icy breezes that were flowing across the screen with eerie God of War-esque audio playing in the background. A dialogue was uttered in Kratos’ husky voice, “The time draws near. You must prepare yourself.” The teaser ended with the words, “Ragnarok is Coming”. God of War Ragnarok release date, pricing, or any of the technical details weren’t revealed in Sony’s event.

God of War series

From the time it released for the first time in the PS2, God of War series has been a blockbuster success all the way for every single console. The story is so rich in detail that it entices the player to keep playing and wanting to know more, whether it was Greek mythology in the previous games or the Norse mythology in the most recent one. The combat system of the game has been designed to perfection in the latest edition. God of War provides the player with the complete experience, a fabulous and deeply emotional mythological storyline, a ruthless and absolutely brutal combat system which is extremely fun and so much more than the players can comprehend.

Also read: All PS5 Games That Have Been Announced : List Of All Upcoming Games For Next-gen Console

Also read: PS5 Release Date, Price, Pre-order Details & More: How Much Will PS5 Cost You?

Promo image source: Geoff Keighley Twitter handle