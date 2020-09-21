Cold War Alpha End Time: Know All About Official Release Date And More

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Alpha is Sony exclusive, so only PS4 gamers will have access to this alpha. The 6th instalment in the series is an upcoming FPS (First-person shooter) video game that is published by Activision and developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. It was released on the 18th of September and is soon going to be released for all the major gaming platforms like Xbox, PS4, and PC.

Also read | Spider Man Miles Morales: Game Size, Pre-order And Other Details

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Alpha End Time and Release Date

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha was the first chance for the players to try out this game but since it was only for the PS4 players, the Xbox and PC players didn't get the opportunity some of the new modes and features. The reconfigured Create-a-Class and Scorestreak systems and more. Also, the demo versions before the alpha were only available to the press and some of the selected streamers. One of the best features that Black Ops Cold War alpha showed was the new ability to use enemies as human shields which is a first for any of the previous instalments of the Call of Duty game.

Also read | Warframe Update 2020: Here's All You Need To Know About Update 29.1

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's multiplayer alpha officially started on Friday, September 18 at 10 AM PDT and ended on September 20 Sunday at 10 AM PDT. So now to the question -- Is Cold War alpha extended? As seen from the announcement above by Call of Duty, it has now officially ended and now the players will have to wait out for the beta.

Thank you for playing the Alpha! We'll be back soon in the Open Beta starting Oct. 8 on PS4.



Pre-order #BlackOpsColdWar and get early access to the Beta: https://t.co/Nax85rVVzW — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 20, 2020

Players who were not able to participate in this alpha will be able to try again in the next month. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta starts on October 8 and this will also be exclusive to PS4 and unlike the two days of alpha, the beta will run for five days. The starting two days will only be available for the players who have preordered the game and for the rest three days, other players will also be able to join from October 10.

The beta will then again start on October 15 and this will it will be available to not only the PlayStation players but also for the Xbox and PC as well (those who preordered the game). Similarly, the Xbox and PC players who don't have the game preordered can join from the 2nd day which is from October 17 to October 19.

Also read | Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile Could Be On The Way, Suggests Activision's New Job Listing

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be released globally on November 13 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. This game title will also come out for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Also read | Xbox Series X Bundles: Some Game Bundles That Could Be Launched With The New Console

Image Credits: callofduty.com | Promo Image Credits: Activision