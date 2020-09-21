Xbox Cross Platform Games: Best Cross Play Titles Every Gamer Needs To Check Out

Cross-platform support is among the most requested functionalities across gaming titles as it allows friends and family members to come together and play their favourite video games irrespective of their gaming platform. The cross-play support is quite popular across free-to-play games and it’s already available on most video games at launch. Today, we take you through some of the best cross-play titles on Xbox One that you can play using different gaming consoles.

Xbox cross platform games

Here are some of the best cross-platform games you need to check out:

1. Fortnite

Fortnite is certainly one of the biggest cross-play video games right now that offers a solid online multiplayer experience. Developed by Epic Games, the title also comes with three other game modes including Party Royale, Creative, and Save the World. Fortnite is currently available on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android.

2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare / Warzone

COD Modern Warfare and its battle royale component Warzone are two of the most popular Call of Duty games right now. Apart from cross-play support between Xbox One, PS4, and PC platforms, the two video games also come with cross-platform progression between both the titles.

3. SMITE

SMITE is an exciting free-to-play battle arena game to play with your best friends. The battling title features a number of game modes and an extensive character roster. It comes with crossplay support between the Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

4. Minecraft

Mojang Studios’ Minecraft is certainly the most popular sandbox games ever created. The cross-platform game can be played across Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and mobile platforms. However, you need to make sure that you are running the same version of the title.

5. World of Warships: Legends

World of Warships: Legends is a naval warfare-themed free-to-play video game from Wargaming. The game introduces fans to a number of iconic warships and some of the greatest commanders to Xbox One and PS4 consoles. It is also the first video game from Wargaming to feature crossplay between the two platforms.

6. Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is an action-adventure video game that comes from Rare and Xbox Game Studios. The game requires you to design your course for the hidden loot, and battle other pirates in the treacherous shared universe. The cross-play support is currently available only on the Xbox One and PC platforms.

7. Rocket League

Rocket League is one of the highly competitive car soccer games that has been developed and published by Psyonix. The cross-platform game has had immense success since releasing five years ago and is finally set to go free-to-play on September 23, 2020. As part of the new update, we will also get cross-platform progression between Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC platforms.

Image credits: Unsplash | Humphrey Muleba