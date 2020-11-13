Genshin Impact Bounties Location Guide: How To Find Bounties?

Developers at Genshin Impact released a new update recently which has added a slew of content to the game. These include the addition of new characters and weapons, and a bunch of quality of life changes to the open-world RPG. As part of the new update, miHoYo has also introduced a new Reputation system which can be used to gather plenty of bonuses. Players can earn Reputation points using a number of ways. However, one of the most exciting ways to increase your reputation in the game is through Bounties.

You need to make sure that you have made it to Adventure Rank 25 to be able to use the new Reputation system feature in Genshin Impact. In addition, you will also need to complete the Mondstadt quest, The Outlander Who Caught the Wind, the Liyue quest, Farewell, and the Archaic Lord.

Genshin Impact bounties: How it works?

After you have reached Adventure Rank 25 and completed all the above missions, you will be able to take bounties in Mondstadt and Liyue where you will be tasked with hunt down a foe in a region with a certain level of difficulty. The more the difficulty, the more Reputation points you will earn after successfully defeating the foe. The higher difficulty levels also mean that you will have a much harder time taking down a foe. However, you will only receive three bounties during a given week, therefore, it is best that you complete those with higher difficulty levels to earn more Reputation points.

Genshin Impact bounties guide location

The Bounty areas will be marked with yellow circles on the map where you will need to use the Elemental Sight to hunt down the foe. The bounty will be further indicated by blue lines that will lead you to different clues. There will be three different clues that you need to collect. As soon as you find all the clues, you will come face-to-face with the bounty. Now, you simply need to defeat them and earn your Reputation points.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact download is now available across various platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Windows PC, iOS, and Android. The fantasy open-world title is not available on Xbox One as of now.

Windows PC users can download the game by visiting the official website of Genshin Impact at the link here. Once you land on the page, just tap the 'Windows' icon and the game will download on your computer. If you are looking to download the game on a mobile platform, simply visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and install the mobile version of the game. As for PS4 owners, Genshin Impact can be download for free via the PlayStation Store.

Image credits: Genshin Impact