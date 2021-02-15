Genshin Impact Almond Tofu Location: Check Out Where To Find Almond Tofu And More

Genshin Impact is the game everyone is talking about right now. The free-to-play game has generated massive amounts of hype. The game offers the full package for the players at virtually no cost. It has a fantastic RPG system that players appreciate. The combat system has also been appreciated by the players. It is a fantasy-themed game, so the players have a varying set of exciting elemental powers. They have also provided the players with a huge set of quests, bosses, puzzles, mysteries and more to immerse themselves in the game completely.

Finding recipes and cooking new dishes is a crucial aspect of Genshin Impact. These dishes help players regenerate a certain amount of help and they also provide additional stats for the players attacking and defensive moves. Many are wondering where to find almond tofu in Genshin Impact.

Where to find almond tofu in Genshin Impact?

In the game, the players can purchase recipes and cook many mouthwatering dishes for themselves and others. Genshin Impact Almond Tofu Location is something players are having trouble with. Almond Tofu is one of the popular dishes that players like to cook. Genshin Impact Almond Tofu Location for the recipe can be acquired by investigating the kitchen table in Wangshu Inn, in Dihua Marsh, Liyue. The dish can also be bought twice per day for 1,550 Mora from Verr Goldet in Wangshu Inn.

It is a valuable dish for the players to have in their inventory as depending on the quality, Almond Tofu increases the party's Attack by 66/81/95 for 300 seconds. Check out the recipe for Genshin Impact Almond Tofu below:

3 Milk

1 Sugar

1 Almond

Genshin Impact Flaming Red Bolognese

Genshin Impact Flaming Red Bolognese is one of the most useful food items in the game. Flaming Red Bolognese is a food item that the player can cook. The recipe for Flaming Red Bolognese is obtainable from Good Hunter for 2,500 Mora after reaching Adventure Rank 20.

Depending on the quality, Flaming Red Bolognese restores 18/2a0/22% of Max HP and regenerates 300/390/470 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds for all party members. This item can help the player out in sticky situations. Like most foods, this has no effect on other players in Co-Op Mode. Check out the recipe for Genshin Impact Flaming Red Bolognese Below:

2 Flour

1 Raw Meat

1 Tomato

When Lisa cooks Flaming Red Bolognese, she has a chance to create Mysterious Bolognese instead.

