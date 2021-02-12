Genshin Impact Guyun Starcatcher Location: Check Out The Guyun Meteorite Shards Location

Quick links:
Genshin Impact is the go-to game for most players right now. This free to play game has produced gigantic measures of publicity. Genshin Impact has made a rich and profound universe of Tevyat which is loaded up with content for major parts in each alcove and corner. The game has puzzles, journeys, bosses, and much more for the players to remain occupied in. Genshin Impact additionally supports multiplayer, so players can crew and take on some Elite bosses. Players want to know about Genshin Impact Guyun Starcatcher.
For the Genshin Impact Unreconciled event, the players need to pluck meteorite shards all over the map and can earn a lot of Primogems and Mora in the process. For completing all the locations, the players will receive 180 Primogems and 120,000 Mora. The players have been having a difficult time finding the meteorite shards' location as they have been spread all over the world of Tevyat. Here are the quests the players need to complete for the Unreconciled Stars event:
The meteorite shards location that the players are having a problem with the most is the Genshin Impact Guyun Starcatcher Location. Players need to find these meteorites in the Guyun Stone Forest which can be a tedious task for some as the meteorites have been spread across a couple of islands in this region. Check out the Genshin Impact Guyun Starcatcher Location below:
