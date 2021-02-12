Genshin Impact Bamboo Shoot Soup: Learn How To Make Genshin Impact Bamboo Shoot Soup Here

Quick links:
Genshin Impact is the free-to-play action-RPG game that every player is talking about. This game brings all the fun RPG elements in one fantasy-themed package. Players embark on a journey in the world of Tevyat as a lost Traveller, that is trying to find their estranged sibling. The game also allows the players to gather resources and cook meals. Many want to learn how to make Bamboo Shoot Soup in Genshin Impact.
In the game, the players can purchase recipes and cook many mouth-watering dishes for themselves and others. Genshin Impact Bamboo Shoot Soup is one of the popular dishes that players like to cook. The Bamboo Shoot recipe can be purchased from Verr Goldet for 5,000 Mora at the Wangshu Inn. It is an important dish as Depending on the quality, Bamboo Shoot Soup restores 26/28/30% of Max HP to the selected character, and regenerates 450/620/790 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds. Check out the Genshin Impact Bamboo Shoot Soup recipe below:
Genshin Impact is trying to beat the competition in the market. It is trying to do that by keeping the players of the game in the forefront. Genshin Impact is one of the very few games that keep the player’s birthday in mind and provides them with gifts and rewards on their birthday. It is their way of celebrating the player’s birthday. These birthday rewards often gift the player with items that can help them upgrade their characters and progress faster in the game. Here’s how the player can set their birth date and receive a birthday reward in Genshin Impact:
