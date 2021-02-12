Genshin Impact Bamboo Shoot Soup: Learn How To Make Genshin Impact Bamboo Shoot Soup Here

Genshin Impact is the free-to-play action-RPG game that every player is talking about. This game brings all the fun RPG elements in one fantasy-themed package. Players embark on a journey in the world of Tevyat as a lost Traveller, that is trying to find their estranged sibling. The game also allows the players to gather resources and cook meals. Many want to learn how to make Bamboo Shoot Soup in Genshin Impact.

How to make Bamboo Shoot Soup in Genshin Impact?

In the game, the players can purchase recipes and cook many mouth-watering dishes for themselves and others. Genshin Impact Bamboo Shoot Soup is one of the popular dishes that players like to cook. The Bamboo Shoot recipe can be purchased from Verr Goldet for 5,000 Mora at the Wangshu Inn. It is an important dish as Depending on the quality, Bamboo Shoot Soup restores 26/28/30% of Max HP to the selected character, and regenerates 450/620/790 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds. Check out the Genshin Impact Bamboo Shoot Soup recipe below:

2 Raw Meat

2 Ham

1 Bamboo Shoot

Genshin Impact Birthday Rewards

Genshin Impact is trying to beat the competition in the market. It is trying to do that by keeping the players of the game in the forefront. Genshin Impact is one of the very few games that keep the player’s birthday in mind and provides them with gifts and rewards on their birthday. It is their way of celebrating the player’s birthday. These birthday rewards often gift the player with items that can help them upgrade their characters and progress faster in the game. Here’s how the player can set their birth date and receive a birthday reward in Genshin Impact:

Once the game is loaded up and the player is in the game, open their profile

In the profile, there will be a pencil icon on the top right corner

Click on that and that will take you to the edit page

The players should see a drop-down list

The player can edit details from their profile here

In the list, players need to click add Birthdate

Feed in the date you want to set as your birthdate in the fields

After that, go to the mail icon

Players should’ve received a mail from the mailing system giving them wishes for their birthday

This mail will also contain a birthday reward for the player

Players need to click on claim under the reward to claim the birthday gift by Genshin Impact

The birthday reward will be then added to the players inventory and can be accessed from there.

The players need to go back to their profile

Click on the bag icon to open inventory

Click on the birthday reward to see what they have received

Players end up getting some resin to upgrade their stats and a birthday cake to mark their special day

