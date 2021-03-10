Genshin Impact Baal: Here Is A Guide On God Of Eternity In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has its own lore which revolves around different regions. These regions are reigned by Gods and Archons and Baal is one of them. Baal is known as the God of Eternity, Raiden Shogun and is the current Electro Archon. He is also one of the members of The Seven. To be specific, Baal is the Shogun of the Inazuma Bakufu who are the ruling Inazuma clan that rules over the country.

Also read | Bitlife Barbie Challenge Guide: Here's How To Become A Model In Bitlife

Genshin Impact Baal

Also read | Is The Fortnite Lawsuit Settlement Real? Can You Choose Cash Over 1000 V-Bucks?

Zhongli had once mentioned that Baal started the Vision Hunt Decree which was for the only purpose of banning the use of Visions as it is supposed to be used only under the dominion of divinity. The statue of The-1000 armed, 100-eyed god are the ones upon which The Visions are based. Later on in the story, Paimon also informs that even the people who are born out of the Inazuma clan have never received an Electro Vision since this decree was passed on.

Genshin Impact Update 1.4 Summary

List of New Events

An Invitation to Windbloom

Event Date: 17th March

There will be a total of 3 Different Phases Festive Anecdotes Complete festival-themed Quests Festive Challenges Enjoy Windblume themed Mini-games Peculiar Wonderland Collect flowers in the special domain with falling floors



Contending Tides

The event date is yet to be announced. This will be like one of the standard events in which the players will have to come across challenges and win against different monsters to earn rewards.



Date Event

Event Date: March 17th

There will be Hang out events for the following characters released: Barbara Bennett Chongyun Noelle



Wishful Drops (Oceanid Event)

Event Date: TBA

Challenge the powerful Oceanid and receive a pet mini-Oceanid.

New Quests

For the new quests additions, there will be quests that will serve as a Continuation Of Archon Quest with Dainsleif.

New Recipes, Weapon & Items

Elegy For The End 5 Star Bow

Alley Hunter 4 Star Bow

Wine and Song 4 Star Catalyst

The Alley Flash 4 Star Sword

Windblume Ode 4 Star Bow



New Features

The limit of the Condensed Resin Limit will be changed from 3 to 5

This is going to be a temporary change and it will decrease the World rank of players by 1

There will be some improvements to the User Interface of Spiral Abyss which will allow the players to easily view the Elemental Resonance Easier viewing of Elemental Resonance and the ability to retry chambers.



Also read | Pokemon Go: Learn Complete Stats About Metang Evolution In This Guide

Also read | Pokemon Go Metagross' Best Moveset, Stats, And Weaknesses You Must Know