Genshin Impact Purple Creature Locations: Know Where To Find Purple Creature

Genshin Impact is taking the spotlight in the free-to-play category of games. The game offers a plethora of characters to choose from. It provides the players with Fantasy-themed RPG elements. It has really interesting elemental powers for each character. The game is filled with varying bosses, puzzles, and quests for players to pour hours in at once. The looting and crafting system of the game has been appreciated. Numerous players have been confused about where to find purple creature in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Purple Creature in Genshin Impact?

With Lantern Rite Festival just around the Corner, The Five Flushes of Fortune event is coming to an end. The players are looking to complete their color collections before the event vanishes into thin air. To complete the event the players need to take images of specific colored things. One of the things the players are having confusion with is finding the Genshin Impact Purple Creature locations. It can be a difficult task but this guide will help players find what they need. Check out the Genshin impact Purple creature locations below:

Jueyun Karst Lake

Cape Oath

Galesong Hill

Qiongji Estuary

Lihua Pool

In these locations, the player can find Electro Slimes, Electro Hypostasis, Fatui Cicin Mage, and Electro Skirmishers which are classified as purple creatures for the Five Flushes of Fortune event.

Genshin Impact Equivalent Exchange World Quest

Genshin Impact Equivalent Exchange World Quest has been added to the game in the update 1.1. Players are confused as they are not able to start the quest. This issue exists as there are some requirements before the player can start this quest. The player needs to complete the Tales of Winter daily quest in order to start Equivalent Exchange World Quest. After completing the daily quest players can approach Viktor in Mondstadt to start the quest. Viktor will have a blue exclamation on his head and will ask the player to gather up local specialties and get it for him. Here’s how to complete Equivalent Exchange World Quest in Genshin Impact:

Players will have to go to some characters and ask them if they sell Mondstadt specialties.

First, they need to head to Sara at the good hunter and collect the salad from her

Then the players need to talk to Flora and collect dandelions from her

Then the players need to head to Charles and he will ask them to gather some ingredients from the woods.

Players will have to defeat some Hillichurls and slime monsters to gather the ingredients

Then give the ingredients to Charles and he will hand the player another Mondstadt specialty

Now the player needs to head to Viktor with all the 3 specialties and talk to him 3 times to give him all 3 specialties

The player will be rewarded with 4 Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora, and 100 Adventure EXP.

