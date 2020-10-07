Genshin Impact Barbara Build: All You Need To Know About The Best Hydro Healer Build

Genshin Impact has been garnering massive popularity recently. Each player needs a sample of those elemental powers and gets an opportunity to combat the enemies with such an assorted set of skills. Player constructs are critical in these games. A decent player build can enable the player to overcome their foes. A character is to be worked by what suits it best. Players have been trying to crack down on the best Genshin Impact Barbara Build.
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide Xiangling Build: How To Derive The Full Potential?
Genshin Impact Barbara Build
Every person in Mondstadt absolutely loves this character. Barbara has hydro as her elemental power. Here’s the best build for Barbara in Genshin Impact:
Hydro Healer Build
This build is made to keep the team’s health stats up. This build will not increase the damage of the team by any means.
Weapon
- Prototype Malice: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 4/4.5/5/5.5/6 Energy every 2s for 6s. Additionally, all party members will regenerate 4/4.5/5/5.5/6% HP every 2s for this duration.
Artifact
- Maiden Beloved: Character Healing Effectiveness +15%, Using an Elemental Skill or Burst increases healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s.
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Do Chests Respawn In Genshin Impact?
Genshin Impact Bosses
Genshin Impact has a humongous roster for monsters and bosses that players can battle with. These bosses vary from every region in Tevyat. There are types of bosses; these bosses are classified into 3 categories, World Bosses, Elite Bosses, and Weely Bosses. Every type of boss has a different level of difficulty and a varying number and quality of drops. Every region has its own set of monsters and bosses. Here is a list of all the bosses found in Genshin Impact:
Normal Bosses or World Bosses
- Wooden Shield Mitachurl
- Blazing Axe Mitachurl
- Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl
- Stonehide Lawachurl
- Abyss Mage (Hydro, Cryo and Pyro)
- Fataui Electro Cicin Mage
- Fatau Skirmishers (Hydro, Electro, Pyro, Anemo and Geo)
- Eye of the Storm
- Whopper Flower (Pyro, Cryo)
- Vishap Hatchling
World Boss Drops
- Heavy Horn, Black Bronze Horn (Lv.40+), Black Crystal Horn (Lv.60+)
- Damaged Mask, Stained Mask (Lv.40+), Ominous Mask (Lv.60+)
- Traveling Doctor (Artifact Set)
- Berserker's (Artifact Set)
- Instructor (Artifact Set)
- The Exile (Artifact Set)
Elite Bosses and Drops
Anemo Hypostasis: Cape Oath
- Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Lightning Prism
- Prayers for Wisdom
- Traveling Doctor
- Instructor
- The Exile
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Electro Hypostasis: Storm Bearer Mountains
- Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Hurricane Seed
- Lucky Dog
- Berserker
- Instructor
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Cryo Regisvine: Starfell Valley
- Shivada Jade Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Hoarfrost Core
- Lucky Dog
- Prayers for Springtime
- Berserker
- The Exile
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Geo Hypostasis: Guyun Stone Forest
- Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Basalt Pillar
- Traveling Doctor
- Instructor
- The Exile
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Oceanid: Bishui Plain
- Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Cleansing Heart
- Prayers for Destiny
- Adventurer
- Berserker
- The Exile
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Pyro Regisvine: Cuijoe Slope
- Agnidus Agate Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone
- Everflame Seed
- Prayers for Illumination
- Adventurer
- Berserker
- Instructor
- Gladiator's Finale
- Wanderer's Troupe
Weekly Bosses
- Andrius, The Dominator of Wolves: Wolvendom, Mondstadt
- Dvalin, The Stormterror: Stormterror’s Lair, Mondstadt
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve The Genshin Impact Nine Pillars Of Peace Bolai Quest?
Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve Genshin Impact Luhua Landscape Quest?
Promo image source: ShurieVR Twitter Handle