Genshin Impact Barbara Build: All You Need To Know About The Best Hydro Healer Build

Genshin Impact has been garnering massive popularity recently. Each player needs a sample of those elemental powers and gets an opportunity to combat the enemies with such an assorted set of skills. Player constructs are critical in these games. A decent player build can enable the player to overcome their foes. A character is to be worked by what suits it best. Players have been trying to crack down on the best Genshin Impact Barbara Build.

Genshin Impact Barbara Build

Every person in Mondstadt absolutely loves this character. Barbara has hydro as her elemental power. Here’s the best build for Barbara in Genshin Impact:

Hydro Healer Build

This build is made to keep the team’s health stats up. This build will not increase the damage of the team by any means.

Weapon

Prototype Malice: Using an Elemental Burst regenerates 4/4.5/5/5.5/6 Energy every 2s for 6s. Additionally, all party members will regenerate 4/4.5/5/5.5/6% HP every 2s for this duration.

Artifact

Maiden Beloved: Character Healing Effectiveness +15%, Using an Elemental Skill or Burst increases healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s.

Genshin Impact Bosses

Genshin Impact has a humongous roster for monsters and bosses that players can battle with. These bosses vary from every region in Tevyat. There are types of bosses; these bosses are classified into 3 categories, World Bosses, Elite Bosses, and Weely Bosses. Every type of boss has a different level of difficulty and a varying number and quality of drops. Every region has its own set of monsters and bosses. Here is a list of all the bosses found in Genshin Impact:

Normal Bosses or World Bosses

Wooden Shield Mitachurl

Blazing Axe Mitachurl

Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl

Stonehide Lawachurl

Abyss Mage (Hydro, Cryo and Pyro)

Fataui Electro Cicin Mage

Fatau Skirmishers (Hydro, Electro, Pyro, Anemo and Geo)

Eye of the Storm

Whopper Flower (Pyro, Cryo)

Vishap Hatchling

World Boss Drops

Heavy Horn, Black Bronze Horn (Lv.40+), Black Crystal Horn (Lv.60+)

Damaged Mask, Stained Mask (Lv.40+), Ominous Mask (Lv.60+)

Traveling Doctor (Artifact Set)

Berserker's (Artifact Set)

Instructor (Artifact Set)

The Exile (Artifact Set)

Elite Bosses and Drops

Anemo Hypostasis: Cape Oath

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Lightning Prism

Prayers for Wisdom

Traveling Doctor

Instructor

The Exile

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Electro Hypostasis: Storm Bearer Mountains

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Hurricane Seed

Lucky Dog

Berserker

Instructor

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Cryo Regisvine: Starfell Valley

Shivada Jade Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Hoarfrost Core

Lucky Dog

Prayers for Springtime

Berserker

The Exile

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Geo Hypostasis: Guyun Stone Forest

Prithiva Topaz Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Basalt Pillar

Traveling Doctor

Instructor

The Exile

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Oceanid: Bishui Plain

Varunada Lazurite Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Cleansing Heart

Prayers for Destiny

Adventurer

Berserker

The Exile

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Pyro Regisvine: Cuijoe Slope

Agnidus Agate Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, Gemstone

Everflame Seed

Prayers for Illumination

Adventurer

Berserker

Instructor

Gladiator's Finale

Wanderer's Troupe

Weekly Bosses

Andrius, The Dominator of Wolves: Wolvendom, Mondstadt

Dvalin, The Stormterror: Stormterror’s Lair, Mondstadt

