Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve The Genshin Impact Nine Pillars Of Peace Bolai Quest?

Genshin Impact offers a plethora of characters to choose from. It provides the players with fantasy-themed RPG elements. It has really interesting elemental powers for each character. The game is filled with varying bosses, puzzles, and quests for players to pour hours in at once. The looting and crafting system of the game has been appreciated. The quests can be really fun but can also get confusing to complete at some points. The game also has many mysteries to uncover and one of these mysteries is the Nine Pillars of Piece in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Nine Pillars of Peace Bolai

There are Nine Pillars of Peace that tower over barren plains in Genshin Impact. Players have been wondering if these pillars hold any mystery within them. Here's how you can solve the Nine Pillars of Peace Bolai quest in Genshin Impact:

To activate the quest, interact with the stone pillar at the middle of the Ciujue Slope in Liyue

Start collecting all Stone of Remembrance

These are obtained by making offerings to the Statues of The Seven in Liyue

Now the player has to collect all the Geoculus to increase the Geo Statues Level to 10

Now the player has to climb each of the nine pillars one by one and insert the stones

The players will fall every time when they insert a stone into the pillar.

The players need to be aware of their surroundings as some enemies might spawn under the pillars in order to ambush the player.

Enter the ruin door

Here the player has to get into an intense battle with a Ruin Guard, Then Geovishap Hatchlings, and finally the Ruin Hunter.

After defeating all enemies the player can go on looting all the chests, the player will find a luxurious chest, a precious chest, and a Royal Flora inside. Royal Flora is a 5-star artifact.

Now the players have two choices with the Dull ring they have found. They can either talk to Bolai at Liyue Harbor and sell the ring for 180K mora plus some add ons, or they can talk to Lilang and sell the ring for 200K. There is a third choice where the player can just decide to keep the rings for themselves.

The recommended level for the players is 50 for this quest and the quest does not end until the ring is sold to one of the buyers.

