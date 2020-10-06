Genshin Impact Guide: Do Chests Respawn In Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has generated massive amounts of hype. The game offers the full package for the players at virtually no cost. It has a fantastic RPG system that players appreciate. The combat system has also been appreciated by the players. It is a fantasy-themed game, so the players have a varying set of exciting elemental powers. They have also provided the players with a huge set of quests, bosses, puzzles, mysteries and more to immerse themselves in the game completely.

It is an RPG, so looting and crafting are among the crucial elements of the game. Getting good loot helps the player progress faster in the game and have the weapons and accessories needed to take on the challenges that will come ahead. Chests are one of the best options for loot. Players often question if the chests that have already been plundered, respawn in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact Bosses List And The Quality Of Drops Provided By Each Type

Do chests respawn in Genshin Impact?

The answer to this question is both yes and no; some chests do respawn in the game and some don’t. All the chests are randomly generated so there are chances when the player leaves the session and comes back, they might find a chest respawn. Most of the mob chests do respawn and the content also scales up according to the Adventure Rank of the player. Shrine chests do not respawn at all, they are a one time loot for the players.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve The Genshin Impact Luhua Pool Fire Puzzle?

Genshin Impact Chests

While venturing through Tevyat in Genshin Impact, the players will come across a huge amount of chests in the game. Some chests are just kept in the open, some are kept in hard to access areas, some are guarded by enemies and some need puzzles to solve to access. There are different types of chests that provide different qualities of loot. Here are the types of chests found in Genshin Impact and also the type of loot they provide:

Common Chest: 2 Primogems, 20 Adventure Rank, 3 Sigils, random amount of Mora, weapons, artifacts, and XP materials

Exquisite Chest 2 to 5 Primogems, 20-30 Adventure Rank, 3-4 Sigils, random amount of Mora, weapons, artifacts, and XP materials

Precious Chest: 10 Primogems, 30 Adventure Rank, 4-10 Sigils, random amount of Mora, weapons, artifacts, and XP materials

Luxurious Chest: 10 Primogems, 30 Adventure Rank, 4-10 Sigils, random amount of Mora, weapons, artifacts, and XP materials

Also read: Genshin Impact: Oceanid Location And Tips To Defeat The Boss And His Minions

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: How To Solve Genshin Impact Luhua Landscape Quest?

Promo image source: Ratha Twitter Handle