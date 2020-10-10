Genshin Impact Bennet Build: Try Out This Pyro DPS And Support Build

There are many characters in Genshin Impact who have different abilities and nature. One of them is Bennet who uses the Pyro element and is good for DPS and support of his allied units. He can be considered as a righteous and good-natured adventurer who is from Mondstadt but also extremely unlucky. Continue reading to know all about this Genshin Impact Bennet build which focuses on solely his DPS and supportability.

Genshin Impact Bennett Build - Pyro DPS Build

This Pyro DPS build makes use of Bennet's extreme buff when he uses the Elemental Burst. To be able to get the maximum uptime on this power buff, Bennett requires a large pool of energy which is why the Pyro DPS build is best for him, along with having the Constellation 1st level.

Weapon

Favonius Sword : Critical strikes will have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, which will further regenerate 6 Energy for the character. This can happen once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds.

: Critical strikes will have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, which will further regenerate 6 Energy for the character. This can happen once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6 seconds. Skyrider Sword: When the player uses an Elemental Burst, it will grant a 12/15/18/21/24% increase in attack and movement speed for a duration of 12 seconds.

Artifact Sets

Resolution of Sojourner (2) Attack increases up to +18% (4) Increases Charged Attack Critical Rate by up to 30%.

Primary Stat: The primary stat is Attack / Energy Recharge

Pyro Support Build

This Pyro support build is similar to the DPS build. This one also is for powering up his Elemental Burst even further. This focuses on the attack and full party buffs instead of energy. Constellation level 1 is also important for this one.

Weapon

The Flute : Normal or Charged Attacks grant Harmonic on hits. Gaining 5 Harmonics triggers the power of music and deals 100/125/150/175/200% attack damage to surrounding enemies. Harmonics will last up to a duration of 30 seconds, and a maximum of 1 can be gained in every 0.5 seconds.

: Normal or Charged Attacks grant Harmonic on hits. Gaining 5 Harmonics triggers the power of music and deals 100/125/150/175/200% attack damage to surrounding enemies. Harmonics will last up to a duration of 30 seconds, and a maximum of 1 can be gained in every 0.5 seconds. Fillet Blade: On strike, it has a 50% chance to deal 240/280/320/360/400% attack damage to a single enemy. This can happen only once every 15/14/13/12/11 seconds.

Artifact Sets

Noblesse Oblige (2) Elemental Burst damage increases by up to +20% (4) Using an Elemental Burst increase all party members' attack by 20% for 12 seconds. This effect cannot stack.

Primary Stat: The primary stat is attack.

