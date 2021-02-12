Genshin Impact Come And Get It: Know All About This Special Food Item In Genshin Impact

The come and get it dish is made out of a wide and luxurious variety of ingredients. It is said that there is no great refinement in the making of this food, and during the festival season this dish starts being prepared in Liyue. Every time this dish is served to customers, the person at the head of the table will invite everyone to dig in, saying "Come on, eat, eat," and this is how it got the name "Come and Get it".

Genshin Impact Come and Get It

Genshin Impact come and get it is one of the food items that a player can cook. For the recipe, it is possible to obtain it (after you reach Adventure rank 40) from a chef known as Mao in Wanmin Restaurant (located in Liyue Harbor, Liyue) for 5,000 Mora.

The quality and effectiveness of this food item will affect how much it affects the party members. It can increase all party members' Critical Rate by 10/15/20% for a duration of 300 seconds. Another thing to note is that just like most of the other food dishes, it is not going to have an effect for other players in Co-Op Mode. When Qiqi cooks Come and Get It, there is a chance No Tomorrow will be created instead.

Location 1 - Recipe: Purchase from Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Harbor

Location 2 - Cook

Effect - Increases all party members' CRIT Rate by 15% for 300s.

Dish Type - Warrior's Dish

Rarity - 3 star

Proficiency - 15

Special Dish - No Tomorrow

Genshin Impact Update

New Events Take part in Version 1.3's flagship event, Lantern Rite, for the chance to obtain a free 4-star Liyue character of your choice! Gameplay Duration will last from 2021/02/10 10:00:00 to 2021/02/28 03:59:59 Event Rules: No Original Resin needed to take part. During the event period, Travelers can claim a 4-star Liyue character of their choice in "Stand by Me." Complete challenges in "Theater Mechanicus" to obtain Peace Talismans, which can be spent in the Xiao Market on rewards including Crown of Insight and a new namecard style "Celebration: Lantern-Light."

Lantern Rite Questline Duration: The Origin of the Lanterns will last from 2021/02/10 10:00:00 to 2021/02/28 03:59:59 Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns will last from 2021/02/14 04:00:00 to 2021/02/28 03:59:59 Light Upon the Sea will last from 2021/02/18 04:00:00 to 2021/02/28 03:59:59

Lantern Rite Tales Unlock Criteria: Lantern Rite Tales I: Complete "The Origin of the Lanterns" to unlock. Lantern Rite Tales II: Reach the Festive Fever stage "Guests Flock From Afar," complete the questline "Currents Deep Beneath the Lanterns," and complete all requests in "Lantern Rite Tales I" to unlock. Lantern Rite Tales III: Reach the Festive Fever stage "Glow of a Thousand Lanterns," complete the questline "Light Upon the Sea," and complete all requests in "Lantern Rite Tales II" to unlock. Complete requests in "Lantern Rite Tales" to win Primogems and increase Festive Fever. Increase Festive Fever to progress through the Lantern Rite. After the event gameplay ends on 2021/02/28 03:59:59, requests will no longer be available to complete.



