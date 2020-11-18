Genshin Impact Crown Of Sagehood: Know All About Obtaining This Unique Item

The Crown of Sagehood is a unique and an extremely rare material that is required to level-up the Combat Talents of any character to their final regular rank which is Level 10. This, however, will be higher for some characters as there are possible bonus levels gained from Constellations or like from Childe's passive talent. For each Lv. 10 Talent one Crown of Sagehood is required. Continue reading to know all about this Crown of Sagehood in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Crown of Sagehood

Talent Level-Up - A precious Talent Level-Up material. Once a medium for the storage and transfer of wisdom in ancient times. Now, wisdom is found in ancient texts and in profound speech. Nevertheless, this Crown of Sage hood must still be able to impart some transcendent power and wisdom to its bearer.

How To Get - Limited-Duration Event Reward

Can be Obtained from Star Of Destiny Event (Unreconciled Stars Event) - You can get Crown Of Sagehood throughout Star Of Destiny Event which is part of Unreconciled Stars Event series. This event is going to be held from Nov 23 to Nov 30, 2020. Also, the item can be exchanged with 110 Fading Star's Essence.

The Item Can Be Used For Talent Level Up - Just like the Ring of Boreas, Spirit Locket of Boreas and other high tier materials, players can use the Crown Of Sagehood for the Talent Level Up purpose.

Genshin Impact download

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



Genshin Impact Tier List

S-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Diluc (Pyro, Claymore) Venti (Anemo, Bow) Qiqi (Ice, Sword) Razor (Electro, Claymore) Fischl (Electro, Bow) Keqing (Electro, Sword)

A-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Jean (Anemo, Sword) Xiangling (Pryo, Polearm) Chongyun (Ice, Claymore) Traveler (Anemo, Sword) Xiao (Anemo, Polearm)

B-Tier Characters IN Genshin Impact Mona (Water, Catalyst) Barbara (Water, Catalyst) Ningguang (Geo, Catalyst) Traveler (Geo, Sword) Klee (Pyro, Catalyst) Bennett (Pyro, Sword)

C-Tier Characters in Genshin Impact Lisa (Electro, Catalyst) Kaeyta (Ice, Sword) Noelle (Geo, Claymore) Sucrose (Anemo, Catalyst) Xingqiu (Water, Sword) Beidou (Electro, Claymore)

D-Tier Character in Genshin Impact Amber (Pyro, Bow)



