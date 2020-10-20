Genshin Impact Dainsleif Is The Most Recent Addition To The Roster, Learn More

Genshin Impact is the newly released RPG fantasy game. Genshin Impact has risen to popularity suddenly. This sudden rise to popularity can be attributed to the free-to-play nature of the game. The game also provides a wide range of characters to choose from and play around with a massive variety and categories of weapons, and much more. Every character has their own set of elemental powers, these elemental powers can be helpful according to the situation the player is in. 5 Star characters are hard to avail but are the most rewarding. A new character is ready to set foot in the world of Genshin Impact and that is Dainsleif.

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Check Out The Sacrificial Sword In Genshin Impact Here

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: Where Is The Unseen Razor In Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact Dainsleif

Genshin Impact Dainsleif is a newly announced character. Genshin Impact showcased Dainsleif as a playable character in their Tokyo event. Dainsleif is a member of the Fatui and the enemy of the Knights. They haven't revealed any other details for the character or what role will he play in the main story. No elemental powers for Dainsleif have been revealed either, people believe he could be a hydro or a cryo character with all the blue colour surrounding him. Dainsleif will be making an entrance to Genshin Impact on a later date.

Genshin Impact Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Treasure Hoarders are a type of monsters found in Genshin Impact. These are first visible in Story quests given by Amber. Treasure Hoarders always travel in groups of 3. There are two ranged attack enemies, the scout and the marksman. There’s one melee enemy in the group which is the pugilist. Treasure Hoarder Insignia consists of common ascension materials. These materials can be used to ascend weapons and characters. The items that drop when they are defeated are:

Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Silver Raven Insignia

Golden Raven Insignia

Genshin Impact Treasure Hoarder locations

There are no specific locations for the Treasure Hoarders. They can be found wandering certain areas in groups of 3 looking for their next prey. There are certain areas where the Treasure Hoarders spawn the most. Here are all the spawn locations for the Treasure Hoarders:

Mondstadt: The group can be spotted towards the North of Springwale,

Liyue: The group can be located towards the east of Luhua Pool

Liyue: The group can be found between Mt. Tianheng and Lingju pass

Liyue: Head towards the south of Mt. Tianheng to find the Treasure Hoarders group

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: All Details About The Black Sword In Genshin Impact

Also read: Genshin Impact Guide: What Is Original Resin In Genshin Impact?

Promo image source: steph's sidekick