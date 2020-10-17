Genshin Impact Guide: Where Is The Unseen Razor In Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is one of the cutting-edge dream open-world RPG. It is a free-to-play game, which makes it luring for the players to download and play the game. The game is open to playing on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. It satisfies the RPG nature of the game. Players need to settle on decisions at each stage, and each decision has an alternate result. Players focus on ideal results however it’s not generally got by them. It additionally is a diverse game with varying amount of parcels to investigate and gather. One of the quests players are stumbling upon is the finding the Unseen Razor quest in Genshin Impact.

Where is the unseen razor in Genshin Impact?

Finding the Unseen Razor is a commission type quest. As this is a commission-based quest, the tasks to complete the quest change for everyone. Lan is looking for a specific sword but has been able to find it and has decided to widen the search range. To complete the quest, first, the players have to go talk to Lan. Lan will provide a set of enemies for the players to defeat. This could be either defeating Hilichurls or Ruin Guard or any other enemy in the game. After defeating the given enemies, report back to Lan and the quest should be completed.

How to kill Oceanid Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact has a vast amount of bosses. Every boss has their own level of difficulty. There are some ultra difficulty bosses in the game and the Oceanid is one of them. Oceanid does not go down easily, this may be attributed to the fact that the Oceanid has a very different combat style.

The Oceanid does not take on the players directly, instead, it uses the water around to create mini-bosses that the player has to battle. Defeating these bosses will inflict damage to the Oceanid. These minions created by the Oceanid don’t give up easily so the player should be prepped. Here are some tips on how to kill Oceanid in Genshin Impact:

Ranged Battle

Use Amber to wage a ranged battle to keep a safe distance

Close range battle

Use an electro or a pyro character to inflict more damage, an anemo or cryo character would be useless against the Oceanid

Crabs

There will be annoying crabs that will cause hindrance so the players should take care of them immediately

Disappearing platforms

There are platforms that keep disappearing so the players should watch out for that

Evade

Evading is one of the moves that you should perfect, keep an eye on the stamina meter though while trying to evade

Food for health

Stock up on everything you can as this isn’t an easy boss, players will need everything in their bag to take the Oceanid on

Level Up

Defeating the Oceanid isn’t an easy task at all. It's advisable for the players to have at least 2 characters that are above level 40 before waging a battle with the Oceanid.

Promo Image Source: grave_weaver Twitter Handle