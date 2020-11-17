AC Valhalla Anvil Location: Where To Find Order of The Ancients' Member Anvil?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla had a massive launch earlier this month. The latest open-world RPG from Ubisoft is the latest major entry in the long-running Assassin's Creed franchise and it comes with several meaningful improvements over its predecessors. The video game features an engaging Viking tale and allows gamers to dive into endless missions and side quests.

As part of the campaign, players will be tasked with assassinating various members of the Order of the Ancients. It is a secret organization operating across the world to further its propaganda. Anvil is one of the Order members that you will need to hunt down as you progress in the game. However, it can be quite difficult to reach the Order members as every member of the organization keeps their identities a secret. So, let us take a look at how and where to find Anvil in this AC Valhalla guide.

AC Valhalla Anvil location

You will be offered some clues that will eventually lead you to Anvil. To get your first clue, you will need to kill Leofgifu, who is also an Order member. You can find him in Grantebridgescire. After killing Leofgifu, you will need to head over to the Saint Albanes Abbey in Oxenefordscire. You should find a table by the forge which has a short note revealing that Patrick actually goes by the name of “The Anvil”.

Now, you need to make your way to Oxenforda. The place is located towards the western border of Oxenefordscire. Once you arrive at the location, you should find Anvil working at the forge. All you need to do is grab your weapon and shoot him right away. You will also find a guard near Anvil, who can also be killed.

AC Valhalla was released last week on November 10, 2020. The video game is available across almost every major platform including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia. However, the game is not available on Nintendo Switch as of now.

Image credits: Ubisoft